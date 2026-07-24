There Are Rumors of New Destiny’s Child Releases in 2026, and the Club Is Jumpin’, Jumpin’

It’s been more than 20 years since Destiny’s Child announced they were disbanding in the middle of a world tour. Since then, diehard fans have held tightly to their beloved discography. But they’ve also had the good fortune to see Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams go on to bigger and better things.

As of July 2026, however, devoted Destiny’s Child fans might have something else to hold onto. Mathew Knowles, Beyoncé’s father and the group’s former manager, added some grist to the rumor mill during an interview with SiriusXM’s Page Six Radio show.

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“We’re about to market a bunch of new remixes, some you’ve never heard before,” he said.

Maybe not the most ideal news for fans who are holding out for another reunion like last year. Beyoncé surprised fans during the last show on her Cowboy Carter Tour in July 2025, bringing out Rowland and Williams for a few old classics. But while this likely won’t be brand new music, it could serve as an exciting time capsule of their career.

Mathew Knowles Drops Hints About Unreleased Destiny’s Child Collabs, but Also Knows When To Keep Quiet

Considering the abrupt disbandment of Destiny’s Child in 2005, after a decade and only five studio albums, there’s likely a lot of music that fans have never heard before. That’s pretty much exactly what Mathew Knowles hinted at, while also teasing some collaborations.

“We have a number of remixes that have never been released, and we’ll be putting those out soon,” Knowles continued. “We have some guest rappers on it, but it’s the girls on them. And then there’s some that are dance mixes, and then there’s some that are just regular urban mixes. So there’s a combination. We have so much music that hadn’t been put out yet on Destiny’s Child.”

Notably, Knowles let it slip that there’s an old collaboration with Missy Elliott that was never released. But he stopped himself before he could reveal any more details. Just like a savvy manager should do to generate interest in a new project. Of course, that’s all he would say about the new releases. Whether it’s an album or a series of singles isn’t clear yet.

Meanwhile, the group’s third album, Survivor, celebrated its 25th anniversary in April 2026. This was their first release as a trio, after the departure of original members LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson. While the album earned criticism for its overblown balladry, there’s no denying the impact that this album had on pop music and R&B of the 2000s.

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