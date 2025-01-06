VICE
There Aren’t Enough RC Car Games, and ‘Recharge’ Is Leading the Resurgence

‘Recharge’ is looking to reignite the hype and excitement of RC car racing for a new generation of gamers and players.

An RC car in the snow in Recharge
Screenshot: Room Games
Sometimes, browsing through social media can be a good thing. While my typical experience browsing through X has turned into a horrifying doom scroll more than anything enjoyable, I can always depend on TikTok to turn my mood around. When I’m not getting several adorable cat videos thrown in my face, I’m uncovering new games. That’s how I discovered Recharge, an upcoming UE5 RC Car game I never realized I wanted until right now.

An image of an RC car in Recharge
Screenshot: Room Games

I Am Beyond Ready To Rip Through Photo-Realistic Areas in an RC Car in ‘recharge’

I’ve spoken about my love of RC cars in the gaming sphere when I talked about TrophyRC late last year. The slower, more methodical pace is extremely soothing and a great way to showcase the power of what Unreal Engine 5 can do in the right hands. However, I also really, really like to go fast. And from what I’ve seen of Recharge so far, I’m already impressed and eager to see how it plays.

@playrecharge

Recharge On Steam And Coming in This Year🔥🤫 #racinggames #gamingcommunity #gamingontiktok #coop #rechargegame #unrealengine5 #rc #gamedev #steamgames

♬ original sound – playrecharge
TikTok by @Playrecharge on TikTok

The Standby Camera mode looks great. And the fact that I can jump onto a track without needing to leave the house? Sign me right up. RC tracks are getting harder and harder to find. This seems like a great way to keep my skills sharp throughout the winter months. My local hobby shop traded their dirt track for a drifting track, so I’m glad I can still jump into Recharge and hit the dirt.

If you can’t tell, I’m just a little excited about this game. All I need to see is RC customization, and I’m there on day one. The RC nerd inside of me is freaking out a little. Especially if this is going to be a true simulation. Plus, if I can just chill with the boys (and maybe the wife, if she wants), it’s going to be an awesome social experience. Either way, I’m hoping for a proper console release after its Early Access period. I’d be one of those who are happy to double dip and play anywhere and everywhere I can.

