There Aren’t Enough RC Car Games, and ‘Recharge’ Is Leading the Resurgence

Sometimes, browsing through social media can be a good thing. While my typical experience browsing through X has turned into a horrifying doom scroll more than anything enjoyable, I can always depend on TikTok to turn my mood around. When I’m not getting several adorable cat videos thrown in my face, I’m uncovering new games. That’s how I discovered Recharge, an upcoming UE5 RC Car game I never realized I wanted until right now.

Screenshot: Room Games

I Am Beyond Ready To Rip Through Photo-Realistic Areas in an RC Car in ‘recharge’

I’ve spoken about my love of RC cars in the gaming sphere when I talked about TrophyRC late last year. The slower, more methodical pace is extremely soothing and a great way to showcase the power of what Unreal Engine 5 can do in the right hands. However, I also really, really like to go fast. And from what I’ve seen of Recharge so far, I’m already impressed and eager to see how it plays.

Videos by VICE

The Standby Camera mode looks great. And the fact that I can jump onto a track without needing to leave the house? Sign me right up. RC tracks are getting harder and harder to find. This seems like a great way to keep my skills sharp throughout the winter months. My local hobby shop traded their dirt track for a drifting track, so I’m glad I can still jump into Recharge and hit the dirt.

If you can’t tell, I’m just a little excited about this game. All I need to see is RC customization, and I’m there on day one. The RC nerd inside of me is freaking out a little. Especially if this is going to be a true simulation. Plus, if I can just chill with the boys (and maybe the wife, if she wants), it’s going to be an awesome social experience. Either way, I’m hoping for a proper console release after its Early Access period. I’d be one of those who are happy to double dip and play anywhere and everywhere I can.