There Can Be Only One: A New Report Suggests Either the PlayStation or Xbox Won’t Survive the Next Console Generation

To an extent, I suppose this was always inevitable. So, as reported by VGC, a fresh report from a Market Research firm revealed a strong, terrifying possibility. DFC Intelligence had some great news about the continued growth of the games industry! 2025 and beyond will likely see record growth from a rough post-pandemic period. However, the games industry apparently won’t be able to support three major consoles as we slowly roll into the next generation. Between the PlayStation and Xbox, someone’s gotta go.

“The firm predicts that the number of people worldwide who play video games will exceed 4 billion by 2027 — nearly half the global population. It projects that Nintendo will be ‘the clear winner’ in the next generation of consoles. Due largely to a combination of earlier availability and limited competition,” VGC reports.

“However, DFC projects that only one of Sony and Microsoft will be able to successfully compete with Nintendo when their new consoles launch by 2028. ‘There isn’t room for more than two major console systems,’ it says. ‘Sony or Microsoft will struggle mightily in a distant third place — largely depending on which of those companies can gain early momentum.’”

unfortunately, between the xbox and PlayStation, the outcome may be obvious

Nintendo is solidly fine. The company perfected the console formula. The Nintendo Switch is a brilliant machine. It bridges the gap between handheld and home console effortlessly — cornering both markets while Sony and Microsoft focus on their primary breadwinners. Plus, Nintendo releases a small batch of major games per year, seeing an insane return on basically everything it touches. Mario ain’t going anywhere.

Meanwhile, the PlayStation had an incredibly strong 2024. Bringing in record profits for Sony — alongside major heavy-hitters performing well with Helldivers 2 and Astro Bot (to name a few). Xbox, on the other hand… well, you know. Microsoft has been slowly backing away from the Xbox itself as a console and has embraced it as a concept. Additionally, “exclusive-wise,” Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and STALKER 2 saved the Xbox from a completely disastrous 2024.

While 2025 looks to be a brighter year for Microsoft? If Microsoft and PlayStation plan on slugging it out, it’s hard to see any outcome that doesn’t end with PlayStation sending the Xbox its regards.