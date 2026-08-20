There’s a ‘Demon’ Under the Bed in This Early 2000s Comedy, and Even the Directors Can’t Explain It

The 2003 Farrelly brothers comedy Stuck on You stars Matt Damon and Greg Kinnear as conjoined twins named Bob and Walt. There’s no official credit anywhere in the movie, but several fans have pointed out over the years that Damon and Kinnear also briefly share the screen with another person whose identity is apparently still a mystery.

In the beginning of the film, as Bob and Walt are getting out of bed, you can spot what looks like a man’s face hiding underneath it. Though the footage of the scene that’s been uploaded on YouTube thus far hasn’t been the clearest, you can still make out what we’re talking about:

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You’re probably thinking, “There’s gotta be some kind of story behind this, no?” Oh, most definitely! We’re just not entirely sure what that story is. More than one viewer has referred to the creepy image in question as a “demon face.” As we’ve explained on a number of previous occasions, it’s not unusual in situations like this for people to jump to the conclusion that something supernatural is at play.

Who Is the Creepy Guy Under the Bed (If It Even Is a Guy)?

However, a couple of theories have been proposed since the film was originally released. One idea that’s made the rounds is that it’s not a face at all, but baseball equipment. Blurry footage or no blurry footage, we can say with some certainty that there’s no way in hell that’s baseball equipment. Another explanation is that one of the producers hid under the bed to play a gag on the Farrellys, though the source of that information is unclear.

That brings us to the Farrelly brothers themselves. What do the directors of Stuck on You have to say about this whole thing? Well, interestingly enough, they actually addressed the so-called demon face in the film’s DVD commentary. But, unfortunately, they claim not to know who the man is or what he’s doing there.

So are they lying for some reason? Are they in on the gag—assuming it is a gag and not a legitimate demon? Unless somebody associated with the movie eventually speaks up, we might never be able to answer those questions.