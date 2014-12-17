There’s a Giant Face Floating Over Tokyo

From carrying plants into the stratosphere to recreating the Berlin wall, balloon art can yield some truly innovative art. The latest in inflatable creativity comes from the Utsunomiya Museum of Art in Japan, for which an art group called Me launched a giant, floating, illuminated head into the sky. The installation, The Day an Ojisan’s Face Floated in the Sky, used over 67,000 JR-esque dots to depict a roughly 50′ x 30′ face of a local elder (an ojisan in Japanese).

The artists selected their chosen face by setting up a booth on a crowded North Tokyo street and asking people to submit their faces. Eventually, they settled on the weathered face of a local ojisan who resembled someone in a dream Me member Haruka Kojin had when she was young. Once they had the face, the group spent two months meticulously painting comic book-style dots onto the rubbery surface of the balloon. While The Day an Ojisan’s Face Floated in the Sky first launched on Dec. 13, 2014, the project will rise again this weekend for those who missed it.

Visit the Ojisora project page here.

H/t Spoon & Tamago

