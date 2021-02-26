The GOP’s Obsession With Trump Just Hit Biblical Levels

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here.

Republicans have outdone themselves this time by enshrining their former leader Donald Trump in a golden statue at the party’s annual conference.

The decoration was wheeled in to 2021’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Thursday night for the gathering, which was already Trump-centric and began that morning. The statue—which has conjured some comparisons to the Bible’s golden calf—is wearing a suit jacket, American flag swim trunks, and red flip-flops. It’s also holding a magical wand.

Video, posted by Bloomberg’s Will Turton, shows the statue being rolled in by two people in suits as the room erupts in cheers. A woman can be heard saying “awesome” as the statue passes by her. Another patron of the conference can be heard chanting “four more years” but trails off after no one joins in.

The idol is apparently being used for a photo booth set up by Look Ahead America, a nonprofit created by former Trump staffers. According to Open Secrets, Look Ahead was one of CPAC’s biggest sponsors this year.

Twitter is now having a field day mocking the statue.

