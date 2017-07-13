There’s a Hell of a Lot of Butter in This Perfect Lemon Blueberry Chess Pie

You can do a lot with 23 tablespoons of butter. But once summer rolls around, those options narrow considerably. It’s too damn hot for heavy French classics, and there’s only so much you can do with weed butter without feeling perma-fried.

So for your next summer barbecue or picnic, volunteer to make this American classic, which is as rich and fresh and creamy as cheesecake, but is packed with way more Southern heartiness—and butter.

The upside is that you can fool all of your friends into thinking it’s healthy by loading it with fresh, seasonal blueberries. But don’t forget—blueberry pie ain’t shit without a big dollop of whipped cream.