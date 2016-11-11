There’s A New Fergie Song and It Sounds Kind of Like “Big Girls Don’t Cry”

There is another new Fergie song, which means that there is a new Fergie album on its way, and for this you must thank whatever benevolent power you believe in. Because, fuck it: we need new Fergie. Have you listened to “Glamorous” lately? Or “London Bridge”? Or her verse on Kanye West’s “All Of The Lights”? These are Iconic moments from an underrated icon, my friends.



The new track, “Life Goes On,” is Fergie’s first since she released “M.I.L.F. $​” – a masterstroke at heights not previously scaled by humans. While it veers away from the Hot Mom Rap genre established so firmly on her last release, “Life Goes On” is a perfect banger: heartfelt, e•mo•tion•​al, yet also upbeat enough to drag you from the comfort of your duvet or, at the least, enough to warm through the tears of whatever heartbreak you’re currently treading through. Plus, there’s a rap. And that rap is good.



It works in the way that all Fergie songs do – that is, it absolutely should not work, but because it’s Fergie, she somehow pulls it off.Listen to “Life Goes On” below:



(Image via YouTube​.)