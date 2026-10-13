There’s a New GLP-1 Side Effect, and It’s Pretty Gross

No miracle drug is without its trade-offs. GLP-1s may help you shed pounds, but they can cause nausea, vomiting, severe dehydration, and, as research presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology Congress 2026 reveals, they may cause your fingernails to… fall off.

According to the multinational study, people taking GLP-1 medications like Ozempic and Wegovy were four times as likely to report nail detachment as non-users, with 39 percent experiencing the ghastly term “nail detachment” versus 9 percent of controls.

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Two-thirds of users reported at least one nail disorder, along with significantly higher rates of discoloration, according to Science Daily.

GLP-1 Users Reported an Unsettling Nail Problem in a New Study

A companion study of the same participants from the nail detachment study found similar trends on the scalp, where half of GLP-1 users experienced unusual hair loss that was often paired with redness and itching. The researchers found similar trends on the scalp, with half of GLP-1 users experiencing unusual hair loss

All of this may be attributed to the shock the body experiences during sudden, rapid weight loss. Of course, this only demonstrates an association, not a direct cause. About half of the GLP-1 users in the study reported pre-existing nail issues, and the study is self-reported, meaning the researchers couldn’t determine firsthand whether the medication directly caused the hair loss and nail detachment.