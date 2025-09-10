There’s a New GTA 6 Leak and It Looks Like It’s Real

We’re back to fishing for any morsel of Grand Theft Auto 6 news. While I always appreciate a delay, I was looking forward to losing myself in another Rockstar world this year. But now everything else I wanted to play is getting some real deal shine to close the year out. So, it’s not all bad. And the little bit of news we got this time? A recent leak possibly shows some of the in-game websites in GTA 6.

New GTA 6 Leaks Show In-Game Websites

As spotted by GameRant, insider TezFunz2 posted on GTAForums regarding some of Rockstar’s classic website parodies, saying, “I came across some domains all registered on May 27 under Take-Two’s nameservers that seem to be VI-related.”

The list that Tez provided is below, and it sounds like vintage Rockstar.

what-up.app (Known from the leaks)

rydeme.app

buckme.app

leonidagov.org

brianandbradley.com

hookers-galore.com

wipeoutcornskin.com

myboyhasacreepycorndog.com

There are some pretty obvious ones in there. Rydeme.app definitely sounds like a reference to popular rideshare apps. And it wouldn’t surprise me at all to see an actual rideshare system in the game. Using it straight up, or as a way for your in-game character to make money, would be pretty awesome.

I think that the GTA Roleplay community will continue to have a pretty significant influence on some of the stuff you see in GTA 6. I could for sure see a bunch of videos of people who only do rideshare making up wild stories.

The last two are sillier, but given Rockstar’s love of throwing random mysteries in their games, maybe there’s a link there. It could be some fictional cryptid or scary story. We’ll get to find out in May 2026 (hopefully) when Grand Theft Auto 6 finally comes out and takes over all of our lives.