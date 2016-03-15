There’s a New Indiana Jones Movie Coming, Whether We Want It or Not

Ford talking about the new Star Wars at Comic Con 2015. Photo via Flickr user Gage Skidmore

Watch: The Two Kids Remaking ‘Indiana Jones’ Shot for Shot

Walt Disney Pictures has officially set a date for another Indiana Jones movie, which means a fifth film in the series is on its way, regardless of how much we all collectively hated The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

Videos by VICE

In a press release Tuesday morning, Disney said that Harrison Ford will once again reprise his role as Indy, with Steven Spielberg directing. Does that beat the inevitable Chris Pratt–starring reboot? Disney thinks so.

“Indiana Jones is one of the greatest heroes in cinematic history, and we can’t wait to bring him back to the screen in 2019,” said Disney Studios Chairman Alan Horn in the release. “It’s rare to have such a perfect combination of director, producers, actor, and role, and we couldn’t be more excited to embark on this adventure with Harrison and Steven.”

The movie’s slated for July 19, 2019, but as of now, the studio hasn’t hinted at a title or potential plot.

