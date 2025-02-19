There’s a Sexy Portrait Hidden Under the Lincoln Memorial

There’s a theory that the Lincoln Memorial is hiding a scandalous secret in its basement.

Apparently, below the sculpture of the former president in Washington D.C. lies a centuries-old drawing of a woman that many believe to be Theda Bara.

In fact, Mike Litterst, a spokesman for the National Mall and Memorial Parks, told the Washington Post, “I think there’s a compelling (if circumstantial) case to be made” that the sketch was of Bara.

The portrait—which was drawn on the walls of a pillar in the basement—depicts a woman who appears to have dark features and makeup and is smoking a cigarette. Next to the drawing is the word “Vamp,” which matches her film persona.

According to the Library of Congress, “Famous silent film actress, Theda Bara, was one of Hollywood’s first sex symbols. Playing a femme fatale ‘vamp’ (vampire woman) in the 1915 film ‘A Fool There Was,’ she mystified audiences, falsely claiming to be the Parisian daughter of Arabian and French artists.”

In the media, Bara was often touted as a provocative character.

“Audiences came to see her as the arch-symbol of forbidden sex,” wrote author Roy Liebman in his book, Theda Bara, Her Career, Life and Legend.

Why does this matter? Well, maybe it doesn’t hold much historical importance or connection to the Lincoln Memorial itself, but it is an interesting piece of graffiti that’s likely been there for centuries.

What’s even more interesting is that this well-preserved graffiti seemed to have been created using carpenters’ pencils.

“That was what they used because everybody had them in the slot of their bib overalls,” Stephen Potter, a retired regional archaeologist for the service’s national capital region, told the Washington Post.

He also believes the specific Theda Bara portrait was drawn by “Bosco Johnny,” who signed his name near much of the sketches.

“The stuff he did was artwork,” Potter added. “The best of the caricatures are all done with his flourish.”