There’s a Strange Spiritual Belief About Waking Up at 3 A.M. Here’s What It Means.

For a period of time in my life, I kept waking up at the same time every single night: 3 a.m., pretty much on the dot.

At first, I thought nothing of it…but as the pattern continued, I began to grow suspicious (and annoyed, considering it took 45 minutes to fall back to sleep every time). Assuming there was some weird medical reason for my consistent stirring, I Googled “waking up at 3 am every night” and scrolled through my go-to medical advice forum: Reddit. (I know, I know…not my best habit, as someone with intense healthy anxiety.)

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While I expected to read something along the lines of “You have a terminal illness with about 10 days left to live,” I didn’t expect to learn about some strange, supernatural phenomenon called the “witching hour.” Consider me spooked—and wide awake, at that.

What Is the ‘Witching Hour’?

Upon further, more educational research, I learned that the “witching hour” originated in ancient folklore.

According to Britannica, “witching hour, in folklore, [is] the time at night when the powers of witches and other supernatural beings are believed to be strongest, usually occurring at midnight or 3:00 am.”

“The association of witches with midnight is rooted in folk beliefs that supernatural phenomena are most prevalent at certain times of the day and year,” Britannica reports. “Much like seasonal events, such as the solstices and equinoxes, midnight was deemed to evoke magic, allowing for unpredictable and possibly malevolent happenings. It is said that during the witching hour the boundary between the living and the dead becomes blurred and the living are more sensitive to the spirits of the dead. Witches, sorcerers, and fairies were among the spirits and figures believed to have stronger powers during these times and to carry out their mischief or dark practices at night.”

Think of 3 a.m. (or midnight, depending on who you ask) as the “Halloween” of the night. Aka, it’s the time when the “veil” between the physical and spiritual worlds is the thinnest, meaning supernatural forces and spiritual entities might make closer contact to us humans during this hour. Allegedly, of course.

Spiritual Meaning of Waking Up at 3 a.m.

If you’re anything like me and find yourself consistently waking up at 3 a.m., don’t fret. While some might claim it’s a “demonic” time of night, others believe it’s actually a magical and divine hour. Some view it as a sign of spiritual awakening or communication from spirit guides/loved ones who have passed.

When you find yourself waking at this hour, pay attention to how you feel: Are you anxious? Inspired? Comforted? At peace? This might shed more light on the reason for your restlessness. It’s always a good idea to meditate, pray, or simply focus on lighthearted thoughts and positive visualizations. This hour is known for its intense manifesting power, after all.

Additionally, take note of any “downloads” you might receive, whether it’s random images, realizations, guidance, or symbols. Write them down in a journal or on the notes app on your phone to revisit in the morning—they might just be messages from your guardian angels.