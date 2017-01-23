There’s A Terrible New App That’s Selling Itself as “Resident Advisor meets Tinder”

When you wake in the morning, alone in the cold light of day with only a crusty mouth for company, how long is it before you’re trembling with anxiety, so desperate are you to find romantic companionship? Can you make it through a bowl of Frosties without collapsing face-first into the sugary milk, mewling with self-pity? Is the shower the only place you can hide your sad and salty tears from the world? Oh, it is? Sorry. Sorry to bring it up. Honestly mate, I’m sorry. I feel like a twat now, mate. Sorry.

Here, though, have you heard of this new app called Outoo? Apps are brilliant aren’t they. Remember the spirit level app? That was good because you could suddenly use a spirit level down the pub. That was probably the best app, actually, and there are now at least thirteen apps available for most phones, so there’s stiff competition. Outoo, sadly, doesn’t let you ascertain the verticality of a surface but it might just…lift….your…spirits! Get it? Like the spirit level.

What, then, does Outoo do? Outoo, a “blend between an events and social platform,” sells itself as “Resident Advisor meets Tinder.” Which, you’ve got to admit, is quite an odd proposition. What does it actually, y’know, mean? Do you match with a potential partner based purely on your mutual predilection for Pendulum? Can she swipe left if she’s seen you click ‘Attending’ on a psytrance session in Wales at the weekend? Do you have to meet in a crap high street club and shout about Harry Potter over desultory tech-house?

The answer to those questions is…no. In actual fact, Outoo seems precision-engineered for the kind of people who take part in The Colour Run UK and have a mate who nearly did Tough Mudder once but tore a hamstring at a swing dancing night in Clapham the week before. It is, in essence, an app for Time Out reading 26 year olds who found themselves in Peckham recently on a night out and haven’t stopped telling people since that they were surprised not to get mugged.

Or, as Outoo themselves put it:

“Outoo is an exciting next generation events discovery and social mobile application. By helping you to find events you shouldn’t be missing out on and connect with people before you arrive Outoo will revolutionise your social life. It’s your best friend when it comes to searching for new events, exploring your city and discovering it’s hidden treasures with other people.”

Which, on the surface, seems a possibly admirable proposition; a useful tool in the pocket of anyone who finds organic socialising about as appealing as caravanning with Chris Tarrant, but still fancies standing at the back of the Pickle Factory for a Mall Grab set.

That’s the surface, though. Dig deeper—into this breathless blogpost about the app—and you’ll see the necrotising-fasciitis-in-Jack-Wills horror that runs through Outoo. There are two words guaranteed to turn any normal-thinking human being into a shaking and gibbering wreck. Those two words sit next to each other in the sentence below. See if you can spot them.

“Incredibly Outoo feeds in a live list of events going on around you…who fancies a bit of Rave Yoga on a Sunday morning? Surely that fits into your dry January action plan!”



Rave Yoga. Rave. Yoga. Rave yoga—which I’m still not convinced is an actual thing that happens outside of clean living Instagram accounts—is the kind of activity that you have to assume only genuine psychopaths partake in. There aren’t many phrases on earth that have the horrific connotations as “Rave yoga” and to think of an app existing to facilitate strangers downward dogging each other at seven in the morning while some bloke called Energeyes from Sydney puffs away into a headset, is to think of hell itself.

Still, it’s can’t all be so bad, can it? After all, Outoo are all about “purposely avoided cliché events,” which is good. I hate cliched events! I want raw, real events, events that I’d never dare dream up, events that actually feel like events. Bring it on, Outoo, bring me your best events…what’ve you got? Do your worst!

Oh, it’s “warehouse raves, food markets and brunch day-parties.” Brilliant.

