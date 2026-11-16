There’s a Wildly NSFW Wardrobe Malfunction Hiding in ‘Grease 2’

1982 saw the release of Grease 2, the much less beloved sequel to 1978’s Grease. And with it came a very revealing scene in which an extra’s nether regions can be spotted flopping around in plain sight. If you haven’t closed the window just yet, you can take a look at the NSFW sequence in question below (the actor we’re talking about is jumping hurdles on the lefthand side).

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So, yeah, there’s an image we’re not getting out of our heads anytime soon. But how the heck did something like that end up in a mainstream Hollywood movie without anyone noticing? Well, the short answer is we have no idea. It sure sounds like the guy responsible did it intentionally, though—as far as the film’s lead actor, Maxwell Caulfield, is concerned, anyway.

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“Knowing who was jumping those high hurdles with those unfortunately short shorts, he was a flasher,” Caulfield told Entertainment Weekly in 2022. “He flashed us all. He broke up the entire set when he did it,” Caulfield continued. “When we’re all doing those end credits where we’re all throwing the mortar boards in the air and jumping off a trampoline below camera up into frame, he came tearing across the campus with a black cape on and a black helmet. He was streaking.”

Despite his inside knowledge, Caulfield was in disbelief that the unidentified man’s testicles found their way into the movie. “If indeed that little sequence was really in the final cut and not something that is just doing the rounds now on the internet having been altered, then it’s outrageous,” Caulfield added. “Though I won’t name who it was, because he’s actually quite a celebrated member of the director’s guild.”