There’s Already a Nintendo Switch 2 For Lewd Games

I have something awful to report. Breaking news. Truth-to-power type journalism. As of today’s Nintendo Direct, there are ZERO confirmed adult games for the Nintendo Switch 2. That’s right. Per my sources (read: the Nintendo Direct), the Nintendo Switch 2 will offer no sucking, fucking, and docking.

If you’re a little degen like me, then you’re probably gutted. Come ON, Nintendo! Who would you rather have as a customer? A 31-year-old lewdtuber or the millions of families interested in purchasing this system to play Mario Kart World? I rest my case. Bring on the lewdity.

Now, for my fellow gooners coping, seething, and malding right now, I’d like to remind you that a perfectly good alternative to the Nintendo Switch 2 already exists for lewd games. It’s probably not a shocker, but yes, the Steam Deck is a fantastic fapping device. Right this very minute, you can play tons of adult games with it. Far, far more than you probably realize.

Steam Deck: Now With Verified Vore

Screenshot: Critical Bliss

Ever since Valve opened the door to lewdity on its storefront, Steam has been the second-best platform for adult games in the West (itch.io takes first). Today, Steam offers a wide assortment of sexually explicit titles straight from the Steam Store, and many of these games are confirmed playable on Steam Deck.

Under Steam’s Great on Deck section, Valve lists over 300 Steam Deck Verified games with “Adult Only Sexual Content.” These include hits like lewd gender-bending platformer FlipWitch: Forbidden Sex Hex and succubus Slay the Spire-like deck builder Last Evil. High-quality futa-focused visual novel Vaygren: Lustful Temptation is also coming to Steam Deck, along with monster girl adventure RPG Princess & Conquest. Personally, I can confirm Vaygren is worth the $8 — or better yet, grabbed under Critical Bliss’ “Futa Madness” bundle.

On the kinkier side, verified Steam Deck games include first-person femdom experience Dominatrix Simulator: Threshold, lewd kobold multiplayer game KoboldKare, and giantess vertical shooter Captain Firehawk and the Laser Love Situation. There’s even a Steam Deck Verified vore game named Churn Vector. I’ll spare the details for the faint of heart, but let’s just say you won’t be consuming enemies with your mouth. The game is rife with positive Steam reviews, with some players calling it a “unique” and “immersing” experience… while others proudly declare, “i churna da workers.”

“DM me if you want me to do this to you,” one of my Steam friends wrote on the game’s page.

Fap to Windows games with your lewd Linux device

Screenshot: Dieselmine

The real reason to get a Steam Deck isn’t the smattering of verified Steam Deck adult games, however. It’s the wide assortment of titles you can emulate successfully enough through Proton, CodeWeavers, and Valve’s Windows-to-Linux gaming compatibility layer. Suddenly, a whole entire landscape of lewdity opens up for your late-night handheld sessions. Procedurally generated roguelite Lewdtroidvania Scarlet Maiden? Perfect on Deck. Top-down dungeon exploration game Mage Kanade’s Futanari Dungeon Quest? Fantastic for a fap. Gay furry yiff game Tailbound? A knotty good time. Growth, expansion, and feederism-themed retro romp Lilith’s Lair? Go ahead. Yes, fill up your Steam Deck with these games and more, padding out that hard drive until your console is stuffed to the brim with sin.

I was even able to play hentai darling Koikatsu Party right off my Steam Deck OLED, to my utter amazement. According to ProtonDB, it’s relatively easy to set up the game’s must-have Hongfire Patch (RIP to HF, by the way) and play right out of the box. The game’s spiritual successor, HoneyCome come come party (yes, that’s its real name on Steam), also reportedly works on Steam Deck.

Plenty of lewd games also run natively on Linux, but were never designed for an optimal handheld experience. Luckily, the Steam Deck’s touchscreen feature and desktop control scheme still make these games fantastic for Deck. Corruption of Champions 2 runs perfectly fine on Steam Deck, especially if you navigate the game’s UI with your finger. You can easily play games available outside Steam, too, as long as they run natively on Linux. Kinetic visual novel hopeless junction by nadia nova is completely playable from Steam Deck’s desktop mode. Just download the game on itch.io and you’re all set.

Of course, I highly recommend picking up nova’s visual novel Malcatras’ Maiden to start — not just because of its fantastic lesbian kink scenes, but because you can download it for free right off Steam. In general, most visual novels run just fine on Steam Deck, although you may need to tinker with certain controls or display settings for the best result.

warning: PC is still the standard in lewd gaming

Screenshot: Burger Kurger

Now, to be clear, don’t expect your Steam Deck to play every single lewd game ever created. The damn thing runs off Linux. Even with all the compatibility layers and native executables designed for the FOSS OS, Windows is still the lewd gold standard (white standard?) in the adult games sphere. And even if you install Windows on your Steam Deck, it’s still functioning off limited hardware. Not to mention, most PC games are not designed to be played on a somewhat heavy portable device while laying down in bed.

But if you wanted lewd games on Nintendo Switch 2? Just go buy a Steam Deck. Particularly, an OLED Steam Deck. You’ll thank me for the better display, increased refresh rate, and superior display size. Once you fap at 90Hz, you can never fap at 60Hz again.