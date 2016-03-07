There’s Always Next Year: Seattle Seahawks

In the end, it wasn’t a surprise that Seattle faded out in the playoffs. For one thing, the NFL loves to send them out on the road for early Eastern Timezone games. For another, they were inconsistent for much of the season, especially on defense.

The Seahawks, over the past two years, have been a maddening team—incredibly talented but also incredibly streaky. Russell Wilson put together a six-week stretch last season that built his case for MVP. He just paired it with ugly football early in the season, when the Seahawks were using a game plan that seemed destined for a 17-13 win, which could have worked if the defense could actually hold team besides the Bears to 13 points.

Videos by VICE

What’s more, Seattle wasted multiple first-round picks trying to capitalize on their short-term window. Percy Harvin and Jimmy Graham had no real impact. Harvin did his typical Harvin thing where he showed off amazing talent and then sat on the sideline because he was tired. Graham was never integrated into the offense—offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell seemed unwilling to view him as more than a tight end.

Read More: There’s Always Next Year: New York Jets



This team has the youth and the pieces they need to stop the slide (if you can call making only the divisional round this year that). It’s just hard to square that with what might have been.

BFFs. Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Coach and Quarterback Confidence Rating: 9/10

It’s hard to get much better in non-Belichick/Brady territory than Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson.

Wilson is one of a kind. He’s got the arm strength and touch to be considered the best deep-ball thrower in the game today. Nobody does what he can do outside of the pocket, even if he does overdo it sometimes. If anything, watching him lead a conservative offense, it almost feels like he’s being chained down.

As for Carroll, he’s done everything an NFL head coach and NCAA head coach possibly could at this point. He’s not perfect, but he’s damn close.

Key Offseason Decision: Does this offensive line need a shift in philosophy?

While I think Russell Wilson deserves some blame for creating his own sacks, the Seahawks have had offensive line issues. They aren’t particularly good in pass protection. They tend to draft athletes who trace the outline of what they want an offensive lineman to look like, and then try to mold them into that, with varying degrees of success.

It’s left them spinning off center Max Unger to the Saints. Left tackle Russell Okung is a free agent, as is right guard J.R. Sweezy. There’s been little investment here as a general rule.

Is it time for that to change? It’s easy to sit here and tell you the Seahawks have a bad line. It’s easy to just throw out player names and say that would solve the problem. But the real issue isn’t the players; it’s the philosophy. If the Seahawks continue to think they can develop good players for cheap, they probably won’t be spending big on the line again.

Seattle’s O-line could use some help. Photo by Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports



Major Free Agents: LT Russell Okung, DT Brandon Mebane, OLB Bruce Irvin, WR Jermaine Kearse, P Jon Ryan

Okung has been injury-prone over the past few years, and hasn’t played up to the potential his tools would suggest. That said, he still possesses the natural athleticism to play left tackle, and guys like that on the free-agent market get paid. It would be tough for Seattle to immediately replace him without a high draft pick.

Mebane and Irvin are guys who in 2013 seemed like they’d be much bigger pieces of the defense than they wound up actually being in 2015. Irvin should find a home as a pass-rusher somewhere. Mebane’s torn hamstring in 2014 led to a drop-off in 2015. He still could rebound, but at 31, it’s understandable for Seattle to let him walk.

Kearse is a solid receiver in a market that has few of them, and Ryan is a good punter. Neither of them are must-haves for the Seahawks, but they definitely wouldn’t hurt.

Cap Situation: $23,299,279—17th in the NFL

This doesn’t count what happens with Marshawn Lynch. A straight release would save the Seahawks $6.5 million. Seattle has also stood behind Graham to this point, but cutting him would save $9 million.

There’s not a lot of extra space to generate from releases. The Seahawks could restructure some contracts to signing bonuses if necessary, but they’d probably prefer not to.

Outside of the offensive line, Seattle could do better at the second cornerback spot. Cary Williams was a huge bust in 2015. They also shouldn’t overlook any receiver or nose tackle that could change games for them.