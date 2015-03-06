There’s An Entire Museum for #ArtSelfies in the Philippines

All images via

The #ArtSelfie needs your help. Although DIS Magazine is keeping the movement alive with the #ArtSelfie book, which launches this weekend at Swiss Institute / Contemporary Art New York, its steady rise has hit a stalemate thanks to recent legal backlash against the selfie stick. This year, the Philippines—otherwise known as the “selfie capital of the world“—is fighting back with the Art In Island museum, a Manila-based venue specifically designed for taking self-portraits with artworks.

It’s the biggest museum of 3D paintings in Asia, and basically a curator’s worst nightmare: not only are visitors encouraged to engage in selfie-taking on premises, they are also invited to touch, play with, and climb on the paintings and sculptures that populate the space. The graphic and 3D artists behind the pieces have tailored every room in the two-story space to spark interaction and create an #ArtSelfie haven for all. Their only rule? Take your shoes off, first. In fact, each of their carefully 3D replicas have been designed so that they appear to have pieces missing from them. That missing piece is you:

