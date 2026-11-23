It seems like GTA 6 has taken over the world since it dropped last week, bringing in a whopping $3.79 billion on release day alone. Undoubtedly, the characters are a huge reason why the game is so popular, from Jason and Lucia to comedic relief Cal or Stephen Root’s charming/intimidating crime boss, Brian.

But there’s one character who is earning plenty of player attention – and he may be fully aware of it.

Videos by VICE

Most people are not going to understand this, but…



A NPC in GTA 6 started realizing he's all part of a simulation



GTA 6 players discovered the NPC who believes he's living inside a VIDEO GAME.



He has a full conspiracy board documenting strange glitches, identical people,… pic.twitter.com/ghw28kpp9b — Order (@orderup) November 22, 2026

Yes, There’s a self-aware NPC in GTA 6

When players are exploring Leonida, they may eventually discover a house in Belville, a small town not far from Lake Leonida. There’s a house in Belville that stands out from its neighbors, not because of its architecture but because of what players can find inside. It’s a classic conspiracy theory corkboard, complete with red string connecting different bits and pieces. And it’s not about the Skunkape or aliens.

It’s about the game itself.

According to what players can see when they examine the board, located inside the garage of the house, the character putting this conspiracy board together is aware they are in a video game – or at least, they are getting closer to the truth. Tacked to the corkboard are signs with frantic questions and comments, including, “IT’S A SIMULATION”, “WHY CAN’T I LEAVE?”, and “I NEED TO WAKE UP”.

It also seems like the character is aware of Jason and Lucia, as one sign reads, “WHO IS L, WHO IS J?” They have apparently also figured out which part of the Grand Theft Auto franchise they are in, as they also wonder about the significance of the number 6. Other questions swirling around their mind focus on why some people seem to disappear, why others look so similar to people around them, and why some buildings appear to be nothing but exteriors.

This GTA 6 Easter Egg Might Be Rockstar’s Weirdest Fourth-Wall Break Yet

On top of all that, the character might just find a way to escape. Or, at least, they are certainly going to try. Players can evidently find brochures that indicate the character seeks to buy a boat, attempting to sail beyond the boundaries of Leonida and maybe find a world beyond the environs of GTA 6.

Of course, as players have already discovered, for those who sail far beyond the beaches of Leonida, there is someone out there waiting to turn them back around. If the character goes for a swim, or chooses to abandon their boat, they may very well be rescued by a dog driving a jet ski – nothing about that previous sentence is an exaggeration – who has saved players who have swum too far out to sea.

Whether or not the character is rescued by the jet-skiing dog, or if they manage to escape the pull of Leonida and start a new life, the inclusion of this character and their self-aware spiral just goes to show how much thought – and humor – Rockstar has put into this game.