There’s Another Massive Sinkhole in New Jersey—Here’s Why

Workers have found a “significant void” under the eastbound lanes of I-80 in Wharton, Morris County, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. NJDOT crews discovered the void when they were investigating a separate road depression.

However, this larger void will require an even “more extensive and lengthy repair.”

“While NJDOT crews were working to repair the initial sinkhole on I-80 eastbound, a separate, deeper void was discovered in the same area,” Senator Anthony M. Bucco said in the press release.

“This new development, along with the discovery of the initial sinkhole, make it clear that the fast action and vigilance of the New Jersey State Troopers who identified the initial road depression, was critical in avoiding a potential serious situation.”

Thankfully, “After finishing the initial testing, the good news is there are no immediate concerns about the stability of I-80 westbound,” added NJDOT Commissioner Fran O’Connor. “The bad news is a significant void was identified underneath the center lane of I-80 eastbound, which will require an extensive and robust repair.”

“It is going to take some time to design a repair that will ensure the long-term integrity and safety of the roadway,” he continued. “It is important that we act now to make lasting repairs, so we don’t have to come back any time soon.”

O’Connor assured that the department understands the impact this emergency closure will have on travelers. To address the issue, “The Department, in coordination with our local partners, [is] exploring options on how to improve traffic flow in the area during construction.”

However, there’s no telling when they will finish these repairs.

“Crews will continue working around the clock until the road is stabilized and safe to reopen,” he continued. “The nature of the work is complex and time-consuming, making it hard to estimate when work will be complete.”

“While the discovery of a significant void means repairs will take longer than expected, the safety of our residents remains our top priority,” added Assemblywoman Aura K. Dunn.