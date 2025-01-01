There’s Only 1 DVD Rental Store Left in the UK—and It’s Thriving

America’s last-remaining Blockbuster store has become something of a spectacle in Bend, Oregon. But across the pond, there’s TVL Allstar Video in Haverhill, Suffolk—the UK’s last DVD rental store.

Not only are they still open, but 71-year-old Colin Richards’s business is thriving.

“I’ve worked here for over 40 years and although I have retired, I still come in every day,” he recently told SWNS. “It’s something to get up for and it gives you a purpose – as long as the business can support itself, then I’m happy with that.”

Richards opened the store in 1984. Originally, it just leased video tapes to other shops.

Later, he decided to start renting films, and TVL Allstar Video has remained a pillar of the local community. Some customers, Richards noted, come in “on a daily basis,” even if it’s just to chat.

“I thought the business would be a five-year thing,” Richards admitted. “Then I thought we would transition. But that obviously didn’t happen.”

Netflix and other streaming services have nearly obliterated the movie rental market, with the last Blockbuster in Richards’ area closing over 11 years ago.

However, the shop owner said it’s the local community of loyal customers that keep him in business. He is still renting out DVDs for $2.50 per week.

“Sky and Netflix really didn’t worry us at all really,” he recalled. “I think we had already established ourselves in the marketplace as we had a huge membership.”

The shop has also kept itself useful to locals by “[diversifying] into other things,” Richards explained. He also runs a photocopying and printing service from the space, repairs scratched DVDs, and sells stationary and other sundries.

But the centerpiece, and the thing that makes TVL Allstar Video so unique, is the collection of 8,500 DVDs still available for rental.

The most popular title? Forrest Gump, which has been borrowed over 2,000 times.