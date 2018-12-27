There’s Snapchat video of Kevin Spacey’s alleged assault, police say

Police say they have video evidence of Kevin Spacey touching the front of a then-18-year-old’s pants in July 2016, according to a Massachusetts State Police investigative report released Wednesday.

Spacey’s alleged victim filmed the incident at a Nantucket bar in a Snapchat video that he sent to his girlfriend as proof, police say. The victim claims that Spacey encouraged him to get drunk, repeatedly tried to get him to go home with him, bragged about the size of his penis, then unzipped the victim’s pants without his consent and fondled him.

Spacey is facing a felony charge of indecent assault on a person over the age of 14.

“Kevin Spacey bought him drink after drink after drink and when my son was drunk, Spacey made his move and sexually assaulted him,” Heather Unruh, the alleged victim’s mother, said during a press conference.

On Christmas Eve, the day Spacey’s felony sexual assault charge became public, the actor released a bizarre video in character as Frank Underwood, his “House of Cards” character who was killed off after allegations against Spacey from more than a dozen men became public last year.

The video doubled as a denial of the allegations against Spacey the real-life person and a denial that his character, Frank Underwood, was actually dead.

“But you wouldn’t believe the worst without evidence, would you? You wouldn’t rush to judgments without facts, would you? Did you?” Spacey says in the video with a southern accent.

