These 11 Everyday Items Are Way Grosser Than You Realize

You’re probably washing your hands (hopefully). You might even carry sanitizer. But unless you’re living in a sterile box, you’re constantly touching things that are practically bacteria buffets—and you probably don’t even realize it.

Some of these are obvious. Others are sneakier. But either way, the germs are real, and some of them can make you really sick.

Videos by VICE

Here are 11 everyday items that are nasty little hotspots for bacteria…

1. Kitchen Sponges

They’re damp, porous, and usually coated in food particles. One study found millions of bacteria—including coliforms linked to fecal matter—can thrive in a sponge after just two weeks. If it smells weird, toss it. It’s already gone too far.

2. Your Mobile Phone

You scroll while you eat, text in the bathroom, then press it to your face. Not great. Researchers have found Staphylococcus aureus and other pathogens clinging to phones. Keep it out of the bathroom and clean it with a microfiber cloth and mild soap.

3. Shopping Cart Handles

They touch dozens of hands a day and almost never get cleaned. One US study found over 70% of carts had coliform bacteria. Another found E. coli and Klebsiella pneumoniae. Use the sanitizing wipes, even if it makes you feel like a germaphobe.

4. Tea Towels

You wipe your hands, your counter, your dishes…all with the same towel. And then maybe again tomorrow. Research shows E. coli and Salmonella can hang out on cloth towels for hours. Rotate often and wash them in hot water with bleach.

5. Toothbrushes Near Toilets

Flushing sprays a fine mist of particles into the air, which can land on your brush. One study found E. coli and Staph aureus on brushes stored near toilets. Rinse and air-dry yours upright, and keep it far away from the flush zone.

6. Chopping Boards

Knife grooves can trap bacteria like Salmonella and E. coli, especially after cutting raw meat. Use separate boards for meat and veggies, and wash them thoroughly. Replace if they start to look like topographic maps.

7. Bathmats

They stay damp for hours, which bacteria and fungi love. If yours never fully dries, it’s probably harboring things you don’t want near your feet. Wash weekly in hot water—or try a wooden mat that dries faster and stays cleaner.

8. Pet Towels and Toys

Saliva, fur, and outdoor bacteria make these items ripe for E. coli, Staph aureus, and Pseudomonas. Wash them regularly and replace them when they start to look—and smell—suspicious.

Nail clippers and cuticle pushers can carry Staph, Pseudomonas, and even antibiotic-resistant strains like MRSA if not properly cleaned. Bring your own to the salon or ask how they sterilize theirs.

10. Airport Security Trays

They’re touched by hundreds of travelers a day and barely cleaned. One study found E. coli on multiple trays. Use hand sanitizer after security, especially if you’re about to eat or touch your face.

11. Hotel TV Remotes

Arguably worse than the bathroom. Studies found these remotes can carry Staph, E. coli, and Enterococcus. Wipe it down when you arrive, or wrap it in a plastic bag like you’re protecting evidence.

Your immune system can handle a lot, but it doesn’t hurt to fight back a little. Wash your hands, rotate your sponges, and maybe don’t scroll on the toilet.