These 2 Tiny States Lead America in Alcohol Consumption. Here’s How They Do It.

The country is, by most measures, getting sober. Millions of Americans have walked away from the nightly pour, picked up a sparkling water, and started logging their “dry lifestyle” alongside everyone else who did the same. Two states didn’t participate.

A 2025 Gallup poll found just 54% of American adults say they drink—the lowest figure since tracking began in 1939, down from 67% three years ago. New Hampshire and Delaware received no such memo. Data from the World Population Review puts New Hampshire at 4.67 gallons of ethanol per capita, over twice the national goal of 2.1 gallons, and Delaware at 3.52, both above the national average of 2.48 gallons.

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Here’s the part that should make neighboring-state residents feel played. New Hampshire’s numbers are based on sales, not residency. The state runs a government liquor monopoly that sells wine and spirits tax-free, with outlets planted at highway exits along the Massachusetts, Vermont, and Maine borders. Redditors have flagged it for years. “People from NY always bootleg from NH; it is literally 30% cheaper,” one commenter wrote. “A handle of Crown Royal in NH is $29.99. In NY, it’s $47.99.”

Why New Hampshire and Delaware Sell So Much Alcohol

The operation has a founding irony baked in. New Hampshire created its Liquor Commission in 1934 to rein in drinking after Prohibition ended. Nine decades and $4.7 billion in profits later, that same commission funds the state’s schools, roads, and addiction treatment, in a state that collects no income or sales tax.

Delaware runs the same play, without the government monopoly. There’s no state sales tax on anything, liquor included, and a sprawl of private warehouse outlets clustered near the Pennsylvania and New Jersey borders have made it a reliable stop for out-of-state shoppers. State health data puts the adult binge drinking rate at 14%—Delaware has its own drinkers, tax advantages aside.

Nevada came in third at 3.42 gallons, unsurprising for a state with Las Vegas in it. North Dakota and Montana rounded out the top five, with Montana also leading the country in alcohol-related traffic fatalities. Utah, with strict alcohol laws and a large Mormon population, came in last at 1.34 gallons per capita. No shocker there.

If the sobriety trend holds, New Hampshire has a problem on its hands. Its tax-free liquor empire was built for people who want to drink. Fewer of them do.