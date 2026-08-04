These 3 Music Videos From the 2000s Felt Like a Movie

Music video production peaked in the early 2000s. These six music videos made me wish the concepts were turned into real movies. Undeniably, I would’ve watched them. I would flip back and forth between MTV and VH1, watching these music videos on a daily basis.

“roses” by outkast

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This music video opened with someone flipping through a Stankonia yearbook, a reference to the Outkast album released in 2000. The pages start to come to life as it turns cinematic, reflecting on old days in school. I loved this music video back in the day. There are many brilliant cameos throughout the video. Among them are cameos by Katt Williams, Kevin McDonald, Paula Abdul, and more. Additionally, Outkast’s “Hey Ya!” is an honorable mention, with Andre 300 playing multiple characters throughout the music video.

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“SAVIN’ ME” BY NICKELBACK

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It doesn’t get any more movie-like than this music video. Firstly, it shows a man looking above people’s heads in New York City. Suddenly, he races to save someone from getting hit by a bus. After being saved, the new guy can now see numbers above people’s heads. He’s confused by what it means as he wanders around, just like the first guy had. The numbers are all counting down. Eventually, he races to save a girl whose countdown is about to reach the end. He saves her from getting hit by a statue being lifted above the city. She can now see the numbers, as she’s next in line to save someone else. I always wanted this music video to become an actual movie.

“sugar we’re goin’ down” by fall out boy

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This was our first impression of Fall Out Boy, and it was quite a bizarre video. A girl falls in love with a boy with antlers attached to his head. He’s ridiculed around town, and by her own father, yet she likes him anyway. Out of embarrassment, he nearly cuts the antlers off when she rushes in to stop him. However, her father is a hunter who begins hunting the boy. He pulls back a bow, about to shoot him, when a car runs over the father. The boy rushes over to discover the collision knocked her father’s shoes off, revealing that he has hooves. This video is so weird that it would’ve made for a fun, quirky 2000s film.

Photo by Martin Philbey/Redferns