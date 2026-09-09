These 3 Rock Songs From the Non-PC Era of the 2000s Have Aged Surprisingly Well

In the 2000s, many rock bands weren’t “politically correct”. Nowadays, it matters what you say, who your band members are, what they’ve said or done, and your image is important. 25 years ago, many still relied on the idea of “there’s no such thing as bad publicity”. These three rock bands from the non-PC era have aged surprisingly well in comparison.

“Slither” By Velvet Revolver

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This supergroup could’ve easily penned some non-PC music, as the band was a hybrid of Guns N’ Roses members and Stone Temple Pilots frontman Scott Weiland. Instead, the band penned some hits that have stood the test of time. Their hard rock 2004 hit “Slither” peaked at No. 1 on the Mainstream Rock chart. The band followed up with the power ballad “Fall To Pieces”, which felt more aligned with Guns N’ Roses material. Overall, this supergroup released chart-topping hits with longevity.

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“Teenage Dirtbag” By Wheatus

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This one may be the biggest shocker, as the song was originally written about a small-town satanic murder. In 2022, a TikTok trend led to a resurgence of the 2000s hit. Even singer-songwriter Brenden B. Brown didn’t expect the song to make a huge comeback. Not only did millennials contribute to this hit’s return, but Gen Z has embraced the 25-year-old track as well. Originally released on June 20, 2000, “Teenage Dirtbag” peaked at No. 7 but went to No. 1 in multiple countries, including Australia.

“One Last Breath” By Creed

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Creed dominated the rock world in the late 90s and early 2000s. They’re one of those bands that got so big that people decided to drag their name for years afterward. Frontman Scott Stapp struggled with mental health and drug issues publicly in the 2010s, which didn’t help their overall image.

This all changed in 2023 when Creed reunited with a visibly healthy Stapp. Not only that, Scott Stapp has since proved that he’s better than ever. Fans are amazed by this turnaround, and all the Creed hate has been left behind years ago. They’ve successfully redeemed their image in recent years, and hits such as “One Last Breath” hold up better than ever.

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