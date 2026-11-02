These 3 Songs Got Stuck in the 90s, but They’re Way Too Catchy To Stay There

While these aren’t technically one-hit wonders, the following songs did suffer from a similar affliction. They all saw huge success in the 90s, but as the years went on after their releases, popularity waned. Songs that were once in heavy radio rotation only show up periodically as background music in a local Chili’s. But these three hits are way too catchy to remain 90s relics, so we’re bringing them into the 21st century.

“In the Meantime” by Spacehog

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English rock band Spacehog released “In the Meantime” on their 1995 debut album Resident Alien. It served as their introduction to the world, earning them attention in the U.S. where it hit No. 1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Tracks chart. Additionally, it crowned the U.K. Singles chart for a time.

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But “In the Meantime” didn’t quite make it out of the 90s, despite what a feature on the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 soundtrack might imply. Overall, it’s a good song that deserves to stick around for a new audience to discover.

“All For You” by Sister Hazel

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Sister Hazel initially released “All For You” as their 1994 debut single, but re-recorded it for their 1997 album …Somewhere More Familiar. The song made it to No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100, but ultimately it’s a distinctly 90s track. Still, it’s catchy in that effortless 90s alt-rock way.

Additionally, “All For You” makes an incredible karaoke song. It has everything: a distinct and easily mimicked vocal style, opportunities to bring a friend up to harmonize, and a short but powerful drum break to get the energy up. This is a song that deserves to be brought out of the 90s and into a modern-day dive bar.

“The Way” by Fastball

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Fastball released “The Way” on their 1998 album All the Pain Money Can Buy, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Modern Rock Tracks chart. VH1 listed it as one of the greatest songs of the 90s, and truly that’s when it was most appreciated. Despite being inspired by the tragic story of an older couple who disappeared on the road, “The Way” is still effortlessly catchy.

This song’s overall exposure may have waned with the years, but there’s good news for “The Way”. It secured a feature in a 2026 episode of the Hulu drama Tell Me Lies, playing in a scene where a character confesses her plans to leave without telling anyone. While it may not be a total resurgence for “The Way”, there’s hope that a new audience can come to love it.

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