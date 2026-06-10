These 3 Zodiac Signs Could Finally Get Financial Relief This Week Thanks to the Mercury-Saturn Transit

Starting today, June 10, Mercury will be squaring Saturn—and astrologists deem this a lucky transit, especially when it comes to our finances. If you’ve been pinching pennies and carefully budgeting just to stay afloat, the transit might give you some relief.

Three signs in particular might indicate an end to their financial hardship. Keep reading to learn whether you’re one of the blessed zodiac signs who might finally feel more financially secure.

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1. Taurus

Taurus has been enduring financial battles for quite some time now, but this transit should help the bull gain some more security. We all know that Taurus enjoys the finer things in life, but they also work hard to earn them. If you’re an ambitious, disciplined Taurus, expect your hard work to finally pay off this month, starting on June 10.

Be on the lookout for new work opportunities or connections that might expand your financial wealth. Additionally, stop playing it small or safe. You are meant to experience life to the fullest, not remain confined to your comfort zone.

2. Virgo

Virgos are always worried about their sense of security. In fact, it usually bleeds into everything they do. Every decision they make, every action they take, every career they consider, all point back to their desire for stability.

However, during this transit, Virgo no longer needs to be hypervigilant about their finances. They can sit back, relax, and trust that money is coming their way. With all the hard work and diligence they put into their work, they won’t have to worry much longer about the financial issues that once plagued them.

3. Scorpio

Scorpios have spent far too much time overthinking and ruminating about themselves and their finances. In fact, in the past, this might have blocked abundance and opportunity. However, this water sign will finally step into their power and demand what they deserve. This might look like asking for a promotion, securing a new job offer, or even accepting help when needed.

No matter the case, Scorpios are expected to experience financial relief throughout the month of June, starting today.