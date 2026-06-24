These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Feel the Upcoming Mars-Uranus Conjunction the Most, According to Astrologers

This year, the 4th of July might be a bit more…unpredictable and volatile than usual. You can blame the stars for this one—more specifically, the Mars-Uranus conjunction.

“In the wee hours of the evening before Independence Day 2026, Mars conjoins Uranus at 3° Gemini,” says Rachel Ruth Tate, professional astrologer and Host of the Astrology Table Podcast at Rogue Media. “This aspect does not come quietly, but rather with the shock, awe, and fireworks you’d expect to witness when the two highest-octane planets in the solar system collide!”

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Wondering what to expect going into this transit? Tate breaks down the Mars-Uranus conjunction and the signs most impacted.

What Even Is a Mars-Uranus Conjunction?

In astrology, A Mars-Uranus conjunction is where Mars and Uranus align on the same degree of the zodiac, often bringing intense, erratic energy. Typically, it brings an air of uneasiness, passion, aggressiveness, and disruption.

“Active Mars links up with disruptive Uranus once every couple of years, promising one of the most unpredictable days of that year,” Tate explains. “Though we should all expect the unexpected this go around, know that whatever comes to pass will be LOUD! This is not a subtle or discreet thing, but rather some sudden or highly charged happening.”

In other words, you’ll feel its energy like a firework in front of your face. You won’t have to search for hidden meanings or intuitive messages; it will be far more dramatic than that.

With this conjunction occurring in the air sign of Gemini, we might notice consequential conversations, chance encounters, and personal epiphanies, says Tate. To prepare, she recommends moving cautiously throughout the 4th of July. This can impact us both on a public and personal level.

Signs Most Impacted by Mars-Uranus Conjunction

While we will all experience this intensity to some extent, three signs will feel it most.

1. Aries

No one wants to feel like people are talking behind their backs. Unfortunately, Aries might learn that some of their closest friends or loved ones have been discussing their private matters amongst themselves. However, this transit will bring these conversations to light, so you can address them head-on.

“Aries, everybody is talking with you or about you right now,” says Tate. “Expect some conversations you didn’t realize were being had to surface. Have the confidence to both take feedback where it’s warranted and assert boundaries when they’re being crossed.”

2. Gemini

With the Mars-Uranus conjunction happening in your sign, Gemini, you can expect to feel this eclectic energy the most.

“Gemini, you embody the current disturbance in the force!” says Tate. “Be conscious not to reject the intense energy, excitement, or anxiety you may be experiencing. Novelty is the hack, so try something good-different for best results.”

3. Scorpio

Scorpio, you’re already extremely passionate and emotionally deep, which might mean this transit hits you even harder. However, it’s not necessarily a bad thing for you.

“Scorpio, you’re so in tune, you’ve probably felt this transit coming for weeks,” says Tate. “There is something to get radically intimate with here, and maybe someone. Do what you do best and claim the truth, even if that means things as they are have to change.”