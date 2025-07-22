These 4 Dating Trends Are Horrible, But We Just Keep Following Them

No such luck in the dating scene? You’re not alone—and there’s a reason (or two) for it. Today’s daters are carrying out harmful dating trends without even realizing their toxic behavior.

Here are four of the most prevalent, concerning, yet slightly hilarious dating trends, according to Redditors.

1. Avoiding Conflict

Ahhhh, yes…the avoidants are having a field day in today’s dating world. In true avoidant fashion, many daters leave at the first sign of conflict, easily justifying their decision by using therapy speak and social media buzzwords.

“So many young people want to cut and run as soon as things get a little difficult instead of trying to talk things out and stay when things get hard,” one Redditor wrote.

Of course, this doesn’t refer to those daters who genuinely just don’t feel a spark, or who feel an intuitive nudge to walk away. Instead, it refers to those who get into relationships and immediately dip when their partner voices needs or inconveniences them with their mere existence.

“Relationships take work. Sometimes things get messy, but trying to work things out before calling it quits is a sign of maturity,” another Redditor noted. “If you tried to talk and see how you can resolve the issue, but you couldn’t come to a compromise, then I guess ending is possible.”

2. Downloading, Deleting, and Redownloading Dating Apps

I can’t tell you the number of times I have been there: downloading, deleting, and redownloading the same three apps, hoping for a different experience each time. (It never worked out.)

“Oh, the old app download, delete, redownload, delete, despair, give up, become eternally lonely trend is looking pretty strong here in the UK,” one Redditor wrote.

“I don’t have any dating apps (I choose not to date at all), but my coworkers here in the US are happy to discuss their woes at the break room lunch table,” another added. “They try a dating app, try and match a few, trade a few texts, then get frustrated about how the conversation goes, and ultimately it doesn’t work out. Then they’ll make some remark on how they found some girl online that they went to school with. Then they repeat the same stories the next week. It sounds pretty exhausting.”

Believe me, it is.

3. Perfection-Seeking

Many of today’s daters feel entitled to a perfect partner without putting the work into themselves. Of course, I’m not suggesting anyone should settle. However, if you’re expecting a 10/10 who’s rich, kind, funny, and prioritizes you, you might be waiting a little longer than you’d hope.

“If they don’t measure up, you swipe left, you block, you ghost, you ignore them,” one person said about today’s daters. “Not healthy at all, especially when you’re far from perfect yourself. Way too many people with standards so high they might as well be [on] Venus.”

Another Redditor echoed a similar idea, saying many daters are “being super picky (about looks and not personality) on dating apps, then saying there’s no good men or women left.”

“Thanks, Instagram and TikTok,” they continued. “I was there at the beginning of dating apps. They had their problems then, too, but it was heaven compared to how things are now. Everyone thinks they’re a 10 and everyone else is a 5 and below.”

4. Giving Up Altogether

With the above dating trends in mind, “giving up” was an inevitable trend to follow.

“Young people just aren’t dating, they’re not interested and in many cases actively avoiding it,” one Redditor wrote. “There is no flirting or hookup culture, and young, eligible people of both genders are choosing to just sit it out. They will go out with their same-gender groups to nightclubs, etc., and not mix.”

“Less and less of my friend group seems to want to date anyone,” another added. “It just appears to be all too much hassle for everyone. Everyone seems to spend time with their friends, with the occasional hookup.”

Of course, this is only adding to the current loneliness epidemic.

That begs the question…how can we begin connecting more authentically?