These 4 Female Artists Walked so These Modern Pop Stars Could Run

Among modern pop stars, you can trace their success back to these female artists. These female artists took their artistry into new terrain in their heyday. What they created became a template for young aspiring artists, who are now competing to top the charts. They walked so that modern pop stars could run.

Alanis morissette

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The first female artist that comes to mind for a list like this is Alanis Morissette. I see traces of her in the work of most modern pop artists, such as Gracie Abrams, Taylor Swift, and Olivia Rodrigo. Alanis established a diary-style approach to her songwriting that is the template for the modern day. Her lyricism was personal and direct, which was defining for the 1990s. Songs such as “You Oughta Know”, “Hand In My Pocket”, and “Ironic” foreshadowed the diary-style writing we see in modern-day pop.

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fiona apple

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Another artist of the 90s and 2000s who delivered personal lyricism would be Fiona Apple. Olivia Rodrigo, among other modern pop artists, has cited Fiona Apple as a major influence. She created alternative, yet radio-friendly art-pop and Baroque tracks of the time. Her lasting influence is often overlooked and underrated among her peers.

Mariah Carey

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Ariana Grande was quoted as saying, “I love Mariah Carey. She is literally my favorite human being on the planet.” It makes sense, as in a lot of ways, Grande is our modern Mariah Carey. Not only did Mariah Carey walk in the 1990s, but she turned her fame into a full-on sprint. She’s one of the most decorated female artists of her era, and her lasting effect will live on for decades to come. Her vocal range is the goal for many young pop artists.

madonna

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It shouldn’t be a shock that there are comparisons between Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter. They have similar pop hits mixed with a similar look as well, decades apart. Sabrina Carpenter is the modern-day Madonna. Madonna’s stage antics of the 1980s, which even included crawling on the floor of the stage, are exactly what Sabrina Carpenter does in the modern day. Artists like Carpenter could be easily misunderstood if it weren’t for Madonna.

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