These 4 ‘Performative Male’ Playlist Staples Just Sound Better Through Wired Headphones

The world of the Performative Male is a curious one. There’s no shortage of mansplaining feminist issues to women themselves, and even music can’t evade their…how should I say this…ostentatious bulls***. With that said, even a broken clock is right twice a day.

There are songs, artists, and albums they will cling to and then co-op with their neo-hipster behavior, like picking out songs you simply have to listen to through wired headphones. It’s so stupid. And also, sometimes, God help me, they’re right.

This list is not intended to mansplain ‘performative male’ behavior, but rather, mock it to the best of my ability

(It’s also not lost on me that the entire concept of this list probably makes me look like a performative male, and maybe I am, but I just haven’t been called on it yet. Now’s your chance!)

While researching this concept, I went through some satirical “performative male” playlists. Sorting through them, I found some songs that appeared over and over again. What you will find below are four standouts that, honestly, sound really good through wired headphones, because I listened to them that way to be sure.

‘Darling, I’ – Tyler, the Creator feat. Teezo Touchdown

Play video

Tyler, the Creator shows up a lot on these playlists, I noticed. Songs from all over his last five albums were sprinkled throughout, but this one shows up the most. As a big fan of Chromakopia, I honestly get it.

At one point, Tyler says, “See monogamy, that s*** is not for me / One option for everybody? Don’t you lie to me.” Later, he raps, “I’m thinking new crib / I’m thinking two kids / Until I get infatuated with a new b****.” I appreciate Tyler’s candor, but damn.

It’s got “performative male fav” written all over it, but also, I can’t deny, it’s brilliantly produced and hits so hard through some headphones.

‘Perfect Pair’ – Beabadoobee

Play video

There’s nothing a typical performative male loves more than zeroing in on a female artist that they can sort of gentrify and make their entire personality. It’s pretty standard behavior.

Unfortunately for the immensely talented British singer Beabadoobee, she seems to be one of the most common, and her song “Perfect Pair” comes up a lot. And, frankly, it’s rightly deserved. The beat is infectious, and her voice is nothing short of magical.

I mean, look, get your bag, girl. Let those performative males fund your stream revenues and album sales to their heart’s desire. If these MFers want to use your art as a way to impress people with their faux-intellectualism, at the VERY least, you should get paid for it.

‘Give You The World’ – Steve Lacy

Play video

To Steve Lacy’s credit, the majority of his music sounds better through headphones. Especially wired headphones connected to a record player. (Look at me matching that “performative male” energy. It’s almost like I am one.)

There is a timeless quality to Lacy’s music. It’s a little bit pop, a little bit R&B, and completely entrancing. Performative males love this concoction because it hypnotizes you while they attempt their seduction methods. Don’t fall for it.

‘Creep’ – Radiohead

Play video

This one hurts, but, man, it’s so f***ing real. Radiohead may not be the first “performative male” band (that’s probably The Smiths or The Cure), but they are the most quintessential one.

I don’t necessarily think Radiohead deserves their reputation (is exactly what a performative male would say), but they’re not innocent either. The fact that “Creep” turns up on so many “performative male” playlists is just par for the course.

The whole song is “boo hoo… Look at me, I’m a loser. I suck.” But then it’s like one of the best songs of the entire 90s decade, and the way it builds sounds unrivaled through a nice pair of wired headphones. It’s peak performative male, and I’ll never reputationally recover from this.