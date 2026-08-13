These 4 Songs Might Be Why You Never Got a Second Date

Have you ever gotten the ick from someone’s music taste? Sometimes, the smallest things determine whether a person will get a second date. But if you can’t even remotely bear the music they love, it just might not be compatible. Imagine spending a lifetime with someone and each time you go in the car with them, you have to grit your teeth through the ride.

Additionally, their taste in music can often reveal a lot about the kind of person they are. If they identify with a certain artist too much, it might give away aspects of who they are. That’s why people nip matters in the bud right after the first date. That way, we’re not left with any surprises the next time we see the person we’re dating.

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But what are the immediate red flags? We’ve selected four records that might be a dead giveaway that there’s something wrong with that guy at the bar.

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“Ordinary” by Alex Warren

Someone who likes “Ordinary” too much might be extremely milquetoast. Wedding songs used to have soul and romance. But “Ordinary” is frigid, stiff, and made for a generation of prudes who unironically argue there’s too much sex in movies.

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“Jocelyn Flores” by XXXTENTACION

At best, an XXXTENTACION stan is extremely moody and doesn’t contain a ton of depth. At their worst, they have some extremely problematic views and are a little too defensive of their favorite artist’s allegations. Regardless, 17 is a general downer of a record that you shouldn’t want to hear all the time, and “Jocelyn Flores” is its centerpiece.

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“Beautiful Things” by Benson Boone

This one is just a little annoying. Hearing Benson Boone scream on the radio for several months was maddening as is. Going to any store where they were playing the Top 40 hits without headphones was a nightmare. It would be even worse to carry that kind of misery beyond a second date. When he bellows “please stay,” it reeks of a desperation you definitely don’t want in a future partner.

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The Hills by The Weeknd

A guy who is way too into The Weeknd tells you a few different things: he’s toxic, he’s grossly misogynistic, or he’s awful in bed. Or worse, all three at the same time. “The Hills” is probably the most overtly annoying of them all due to the constant overplay. The blaring 808s grow incredibly grating after the first dozen times we heard it in 2015. The worst guy you know loved this song, though.

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