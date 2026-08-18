These 4 Zodiac Signs Are the Luckiest Today: Here’s What They Can Expect

The fixed signs—Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius—will experience quite the luck today, August 18th. Here’s what they can expect.

1. Taurus

Today, Taurus can expect harmonious connections within their personal and professional lives. This is especially true for their romantic relationships. If you and your partner have been battling financial stressors or major life shifts, now is the time you’ll pull through together.

Videos by VICE

Additionally, your finances might just take a turn for the better today. While summer is often a season of abundant spending (think: luxurious nights out and long vacations at the beach), you might replenish your bank account with new job opportunities, projects, or pure luck.

Today marks a more secure moment amidst the otherwise chaotic eclipse season. Pay attention to positive signs or intuitive hits, and trust your gut when making decisions. The odds are in your favor, so even if you’re feeling low right now, know your situation will improve soon—if not today.

2. Leo

It’s Leo season, which means this fire sign is already the star of the show. But today, Leo will experience even more abundance and luck than they have in previous days.

Leo, now is an excellent time to manifest. You are particularly magnetic today, and acting in accordance with this energy will serve you well. Take advantage of this empowering energy by putting yourself out there with confidence and courage. It’s your time to shine, especially in your career. If you’ve been working hard behind the scenes without much appreciation or acknowledgement, know that this will shift soon. You will reap the benefits of your hustling and dedication.

Additionally, practice gratitude for the people around you right now, as they are the true gifts in your life. Cherish the small moments with them, and nourish your connections.

3. Scorpio

Scorpios are in luck today, too. This mysterious, sensitive water sign might just manifest their deepest desires—but only if they’re willing to admit their faults and work through blockages. As you know, Scorpio, nothing ever truly comes easily to you, but you love a good challenge. Focus on digging yourself out of the grave you’ve been buried in, and keep your eye on the light.

You will benefit from a shift in focus. What fuels your fire? What passions can you feed? This is where your power lies, and it’s exactly what will bring you closer to your dream life. Your ticket to financial security and abundance is doing what you love. Believe it or not, it is possible to find joy and peace in your life—even for a sign as intense as Scorpio.

4. Aquarius

Today marks a lucky moment for Aquarius, especially when it comes to your career and finances. If you’ve been struggling with money or hitting a wall at work, know that it will change soon. Find ways to harness this energy and put yourself out there. The more you are willing to be seen, the more success you will manifest for yourself. This might look like applying to that job you believe you’re underqualified for, or maybe it’s networking with people in your industry with shameless self-promotion. Whatever the case, believe you are worthy of all you desire—and act in alignment with that knowledge.