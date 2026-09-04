These 4 Zodiac Signs Can Expect Major Relationship Drama in September

According to astrologers, September is going to pack a ton of shifts and drama into our love lives, but it might just be for the best.

Venus—the planet of love and beauty—is currently at home in Libra until September 9. On September 10, it will move into the mysterious, alluring sign of Scorpio. However, this shift in energy will be strong and, for some, jarring—especially for four zodiac signs in particular.

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“For the month of September, we are in for a ride when it comes to love and relationships,” says Akosua Boateng, founder and Tropical Western Astrologer at Astro Akos. “Venus is uncomfortable in the sign Scorpio. Venus in Scorpio can sometimes be possessive, jealous, and sometimes prone to addiction at its worst. But [at] its best, Venus in Scorpio is very loyal, very understanding, and loves very deeply.”

Of course, this transit has both positives and negatives, and depending on your personal chart, you might feel some effects more than others. While we all can expect changes and excitement in our love lives this September, four signs will notice the most drama. Let’s get into it.

1. Scorpio

With Venus in its detriment in Scorpio, anyone with major placements in this sign might feel discomfort or intensity during this transit. It’s certainly not for the faint of heart.

“They could be receiving a lot of jealousy from other people or taking a relationship to a new level,” Boateng shares. “Perhaps that relationship stays private in the meantime.”

2. Taurus

For Taurus, this particular transit will impact both their finances and close relationships. Since Venus is at home in Taurus, this earth sign does not do well when Venus enters Scorpio.

“There might be some disruption when it comes to not only their finances but their relationships, because Taurus is all about stability,” Boateng says.

However, this transit might be a positive thing for Taurus if they’re willing to accept the challenge of digging deeper and embracing intimacy, she adds.

3. Leo

According to Boateng, Leos might notice disruptions in their home and family lives throughout September. For example, this might look like moving in with a partner and butting heads about bills, finances, and household tasks. To avoid major conflicts and ensure a more seamless transition, they should keep a level head during this time. Any deep or grueling conversations can wait.

4. Aquarius

The last of the mixed signs, Aquarius can expect some changes in their professional lives and relationships during September. While this transit offers incredible opportunities to them, it might also trigger some secrecy or isolation, as they prefer moving in silence to avoid negative energy sent their way.

“They might see a change in their career in their public life, so this could mean a job that requires more behind-the-scenes work, a job where they get a promotion,” says Boateng. “But they don’t really want to talk to too many people about it [for] fear of there being haters or jealous people.”

For this air sign, it’s important they keep their eyes on the prize and don’t get caught up in external drama. This month could bring major blessings—both romantic and professional—if they’re willing to commit.