These 4 Zodiac Signs Could Have a Very Different Love Life After September 10

September 10 is not your typical Thursday. Four major astrological events are happening at once — Mercury enters Libra, Venus enters Scorpio, Uranus stations retrograde, and the Virgo New Moon arrives — and that combo is going to do some wild things in the love department.

Mercury in Libra puts relationships on the conversational agenda, including the conversations people have been rehearsing in their heads for three weeks. Venus in Scorpio gets much nosier. Sex, trust, jealousy, loyalty, attachment, and who wants what from whom are all on the table. One astrologer describes the transit as concerned with “intimacy, trust, desire, attachment, loyalty, shared resources, and the particular vulnerability of wanting something enough to risk losing it.”

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Then there’s Uranus retrograde in Gemini and the Virgo New Moon. Together, they make September 10 a very good day for noticing what has changed, what you’ve been avoiding, and what has become impossible to keep pretending you don’t know. Four signs have especially interesting romantic weather ahead.

1. Scorpio

Venus enters Scorpio on September 10, putting love, sex, and attention right in your lap for the next stretch. If you’re single, friends or a social event could introduce someone interesting. Mars also gives this a possible travel or long-distance angle, so the person getting your attention might live nowhere near you or come from a world very different from yours.

If you’re already with someone, this is a good time to look at whatever has gotten stale between you. Sex, intimacy, trust, resentment: pick your poison. Uranus retrograde has a way of bringing old relationship habits back up for inspection.

2. Pisces

The Virgo New Moon falls in your seventh house of partnerships, so your relationship status could become harder to bullshit yourself about. Maybe you’re happy. Maybe you’ve been making excuses. Either way, the information is there.

Venus also moves into the area of your chart connected with travel and new experiences. A trip, a person from another city, or simply doing something different together could shake things up. Mercury in your eighth house also favors conversations about sex, intimacy, money, and the other topics couples mysteriously believe will disappear if ignored long enough.

3. Cancer

Mars is already in Cancer, giving you some extra nerve to act on whatever you’ve been thinking about. Venus moving into your fifth house puts dating, sex, and flirting front and center. Single Cancers might actually want to go out. Coupled Cancers might remember they used to flirt with the person currently sitting beside them on the couch.

The Virgo New Moon also puts communication under a microscope. Horoscope.com astrologer Tamerri Ater notes that “a conversation could shift your perspective completely.” That could mean timelines, living arrangements, commitment, or finally asking the question you’ve both been politely walking around.

4. Taurus

Venus rules Taurus, and on September 10 it moves into your seventh house of relationships. Anything sitting in the “what exactly are we doing here?” category could become harder to keep there.

For couples, conversations about time, attention, sex, and who is actually putting effort into the relationship could come up. Mars in your third house also gives your mouth a little extra horsepower, so choose your words before irritation turns a minor disagreement into a three-hour argument about something that happened in February.