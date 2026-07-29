These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Benefit Most From Tonight’s Buck Moon, According to an Astrologer

The Buck Moon is rising tonight, July 29th, in the air sign of Aquarius, bringing with it an intensity unlike any other—and some zodiac signs will walk away with more success than they know what to do with.

“Pluto’s conjunction with the full moon blends its themes of transformation, power, and rebirth to the Aquarian archetypes of networks and organizations,” says Rachel Ruth Tate, professional astrologer and Host of the Astrology Table Podcast at Rogue Media. “The Jupiter Cazimi’s opposition to the lunation adds an extra layer of growth, conviction, and confidence that is sure to have us aligning and realigning with groups who share our values and beliefs.”

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On top of this already powerful energy, this full moon is ruled by Saturn, which is currently retrograde in Aries. How, exactly, does that add to the chaos?

“Be prepared to accept the end of some relationships, and embrace the beginning of others that promote greater harmony and purpose in your life,” Tate says. “This may look like some serious blasts from the past, as the Moon’s ruler is retrograde, and the nodes are copresent, or it may look like a new solution to an old or stubborn personal problem, as the lunation trines innovative Uranus in Gemini.”

Often, to achieve the success we crave, we must first be willing to release what no longer serves us. This could be outdated beliefs, insecurities, or even relationships that hold us back or no longer align with our wants/needs.

While full moons often bring a heaviness that’s hard to ignore, trust it’s for your highest good. In fact, four signs in particular will see the positive impacts of the Buck Moon.

Let’s dive in.

1. Aries

This is an excellent time to manifest, Aries, as you’re in a period of luck and abundance. The world is your oyster, but you must be willing to see it as such. Don’t let insecurity or fear hold you back from these blessings.

“Aries, this full moon and the following eclipse fall along a fortunate axis for you, portending auspicious new beginnings and opportunities,” says Tate. “Create your own reality and be it to see it.”

2. Leo

Leo can expect to feel at home among their closest people during this time. Right now, community is everything—and the Buck Moon will provide that to you.

“Leo, this lunation and the upcoming eclipse hand you a mirror in which to see the greatest potential within yourself and in your relationships,” says Tate. “In fact, you’ll find you’re powerfully aligning with new allies and friends.”

3. Libra

This is the perfect opportunity to relish all you have, Libra. Expect to receive abundance and prosperity during and following the Buck Moon.

“Libra, this full moon and the following eclipse will activate your blessings,” Tate explains. “Be intentional about who you’re having fun with, because we become like who we are around!”

4. Aquarius

Expect to be magnetic to opportunities during this full moon, Aquarius. Now is the time to open yourself up to new connections.

“Aquarius, you will feel this full moon with your whole body,” says Tate. “While the big energy may be a shock to the system, you get to choose how you use your newfound energy and magnetism.”