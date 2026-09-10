These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Feel Tonight’s New Moon the Most, According to an Astrologer

We have a powerful new moon occurring in the sign of Virgo on Thursday, September 10—and some zodiac signs will finally be taking action toward their dreams. Here’s everything you should know about the upcoming new moon, including how you can work with its powerful energy.

When Is the New Moon In Virgo?

The new moon in Virgo will take place late Thursday night, September 10, at 11:27 p.m. Eastern Time. However, its energy typically builds in the days before and lasts a few days after its peak.

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According to Antonella, Professional Astrologer and Numerologist at Psychic World, this particular new moon “can be seen as a reset after August’s eclipse season, specifically the Pisces Lunar Eclipse at 5° Pisces on the 28th of August.”

In other words, if you’ve been feeling chaotic, exhausted, or just overall defeated lately, this new moon is like a much-needed reset button.

“The September New Moon at 18° Virgo falls much later in the sign than the eclipse degree,” Antonella adds. “Symbolically, this suggests a movement away from the initial revelation of the eclipse and towards practical consequences of what was revealed.”

While you might have been wallowing or stewing for the past few weeks, the new moon in Virgo is pushing you to get up and out of your head. It’s time to take accountability and pull yourself out of the rubble.

What to Expect From September’s New Moon

The Virgo new moon is expected to bring productive, actionable steps toward a better and healthier future. In true Virgo fashion, the sign will highlight potential areas for improvement and empower us to focus on those tasks.

“What became emotionally clear to us in August can now really be translated into something tangible, such as a concrete decision, a new habit, a boundary, a health change, or a better work system,” says Antonella. “This is because Virgo is a sign of practical action, while Pisces represents surrender and feeling.”

Typically, new moons are a wonderful time for manifesting your dreams and calling in your deepest desires. However, rather than planting seeds and intentions for the future, this particular new moon is more actively pursuing your goals and taking real strides toward them. Virgo doesn’t rely on magic—it relies on hard work and discipline.

“This makes the New Moon less about manifesting and more about taking action,” says Antonella. “It asks us what we’re actually going to do with what we now know. Rather than simply processing what was revealed, we’re being encouraged to establish new routines and bring our lives into greater alignment with what we’ve learned.”

Signs Most Impacted by the Virgo New Moon

While everyone will feel the empowering, motivating energy of the Virgo new moon, some zodiac signs will experience it more intensely.

“The signs most likely to feel this New Moon strongest are Virgo first, followed by Gemini, Sagittarius, and Pisces, as these four signs form the mutable cross around Virgo.”

If you have any major placements in Virgo, Gemini, Sagittarius, and Pisces—especially your rising sign—use this new moon as an opportunity to take action and get ahead. The energy is supporting you during this time.