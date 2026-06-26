These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Toughest Cancer Season, According to an Astrologer

Cancer season is not for the weak—and also not for the logical, as it brings an influx of complex emotions and vulnerable moments. With Mercury Retrograde approaching, this Cancer season will bring an intensity unlike any other. Everyone will experience the overwhelming energy in the air into July, but four signs in particular will feel tempted to crumble under all the pressure.

1. Cancer

While Cancer is, of course, the star of the season, this water sign will experience the depth of their emotions with Mercury retrograde occurring in their sign.

Videos by VICE

“The days around your birthday can be emotionally tough. You tend to look back at the past years and endlessly reminisce, replaying old scenarios in your head and thinking about what you could have done differently,” says Alice Alta, resident astrologer for the Futurio app, which analyzes your daily horoscopes, birth charts, and love compatibility. “Break out of this endless loop of overthinking! Just accept that you made the choices that best reflected your level of personal growth at that exact moment. It simply couldn’t have been any other way!”

Instead of ruminating for hours or wishing you could go back in time, appreciate where you are in the current moment.

“Use the energy of retrograde Mercury to tie up loose ends. Finish that book, finally publish that post, or fix whatever has been broken around the house for ages,” Alta advises. “It’s better to direct your ambitions inward, not outward, right now. Stock up on energy for the year ahead! Now is the time to create a roadmap for your future—you can start executing it later.”

Capricorn

As a hard-working and practical earth sign, Capricorn often struggles during Cancer season, which asks us to be more vulnerable and open to those around us.

“This Cancer season might bring some limitations to your self-expression: some ideas at work may hit a wall, and doing what you want might feel harder, as if you’re forced to swim against the current,” says Alta. “However, these problems are much easier to solve than they seem at first glance. A lot of them stem from basic miscommunication.”

While you’re typically focused on your goals and ambitions, working with fierce discipline, try to prioritize your intimate relationships during Cancer season instead.

“Try to put yourself in other people’s shoes more often, avoid head-on confrontations, and don’t try to force your way through—soft power rules the day right now,” she says. “This way, you’ll avoid plenty of conflicts and grow as a person.”

3. Aries

According to Alta, with Saturn and Neptune transiting Aries during this year’s Cancer season, this time might be extra challenging for the fire sign.

“With your fiery, bold, and direct nature, you aren’t a fan of Cancer seasons that demand delicacy, sensitivity to others’ feelings, and subtle, calculated steps,” says Alta. “You may feel lonely and isolated, feeling misunderstood by your loved ones and burdened by the pressure of suddenly increased responsibilities, especially at work.”

To cope with this energy, Aries might feel tempted to act rashly or on emotion. However, the opposite is recommended.

“The best advice for Cancer season is to cultivate patience, think twice before you speak, not try to pass your work off to someone else, and be very forgiving of your loved ones (even if they seem terribly slow or clueless). Try to look at things through someone else’s eyes, and your perspective will expand significantly.

4. Libra

Libra, while you typically bring lighthearted energy to those closest to you, Cancer season might threaten your sense of harmony.

“Cancer season is considered a great time for strengthening meaningful relationships. You are a master at finding the key to anyone’s heart, so you usually don’t have an issue with this,” says Alta. “However, during these weeks, you might feel a bit blue and distant from your loved ones. You might feel like your unique individuality isn’t recognized, and your contribution to the relationship isn’t fully appreciated.”

If you’re feeling extra sensitive during this time, try not to project that onto your close relationships, and know that it will pass.

“Any word can be misinterpreted: praise from a loved one might feel like an insult, and a compliment might not seem grand enough,” Alta adds. “Because of this, it’s better not to try and hash things out right now, but rather to connect with the most important person in your life—yourself. Spend more time alone, read, walk in the park, meditate—this is how you’ll find your inner harmony. Later, when it’s time to act, you’ll be fully prepared!”