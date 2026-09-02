These 5 Zodiac Signs Will Be the Luckiest in September

To me, September is the official start of spooky season, with autumn just around the corner at the end of the month. Many people are returning to school or to their routines, kissing summertime goodbye with a heavy heart. (Or, if you’re like me, welcoming the fall season with open arms and giddiness.)

For some zodiac signs, September will be an especially abundant time, promising blessings and opportunities galore. While anyone can work with the month’s grounding, harmonious energy (thanks to Virgo and Libra season!) and, of course, intensity (thanks to major planets moving into Scorpio and Leo), a few in particular will find the most ease and excitement.

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The following five zodiac signs will be the luckiest of the bunch in September.

1. Leo

Leo, your season might be over, but you are still one of the main characters—are we really that surprised? With Jupiter still in your sign till next summer, you’ll be a lucky sign in general going forward, especially when it comes to your confidence and visibility. However, Mars will also soon be entering your sign later in September, which will further support your hopes and dreams. Keep hustling, keep shining, and keep being you.

2. Virgo

Virgo, September falls during most of your season, meaning you are the main character of the month. Let yourself act like it. Say yes to invites, host a party in your honor, and manifest your dreams with the new moon in your sign on the 10th. This particular astrological event should actually help you reset your finances and routines, which we all know is important ot you. Essentially, you can expect some major personal opportunities and advancements in your career this month.

3. Libra

The start of Libra season occurs toward the end of September, making the last half of the month particularly lucky for this air sign. This energy will open doors and bring the right people into your life. All you have to do is allow yourself the freedom to start over and say “yes” to new experiences. Have some fun with it!

4. Scorpio

Scorpio, your month is coming soon; don’t you worry. But as an appetizer of sorts, September will deliver you some personal luck and love. While you’re always magnetic with your mysterious, alluring aura, expect to be even more so during this time, as Venus moves into your sign on the 10th. This transit might just align you with your soulmate—or, at the very least, with some extra cash. Either way, you’ll leave the month feeling rejuvenated and inspired, just in time for your season.

5. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, you can expect some major support from the universe during September. In fact, if you’re willing to take action on your goals or plans, you might experience swift movement and tons of luck on your side. Now is the perfect time to travel, open your mind, take a course, shift careers, and embrace new experiences. Don’t let this abundant energy pass you by—take advantage of the opportunities around you.