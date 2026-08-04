These 5 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Luckiest August, Thanks to Solar and Lunar Eclipses

August has finally arrived, and with it comes a whole lotta luck for some zodiac signs. Wondering if you’re among the blessed? Here are the five luckiest zodiac signs in August—and what they can expect this month.

1. Leo

It’s no surprise that August will be a lucky time for Leos, whose birthdays fall during this summer month. As a fire sign, you love soaking up all the sun and attention you can get—and that’s exactly what this month will offer you.

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With both the sun and Jupiter in your sign, you’re bound to experience abundance and blessings—on top of that already existent main character energy.

Of course, we can’t forget the solar eclipse in Leo on August 12. While this astrological event might trigger some emotional outbursts, it will also open doors for you if you let it.

2. Libra

Libra, it’s not quite your season yet—but that doesn’t mean you can’t experience some luck and blessings, too. In fact, you’ll experience this primarily in your relationships and partnerships, especially romantic connections. With Venus entering your sign on August 6, expect major boosts in your romantic connections.

This won’t just impact your dating life, however. Venus loves being in Libra, as it’s a particularly harmonious placement, offering ample opportunities for abundance, peace, and partnership—however that might look for you. This could mean advancements in your career, passion projects, or even finances. Enjoy this luck while you have it!

3. Scorpio

Scorpio, you’ve been unlucky for quite some time now, but this year has finally offered some relief. August will be no different. In fact, you’ll be one of the luckiest signs of the zodiac during this month.

If you’ve been working hard yet not seeing the results you desire, expect things to come to fruition in August. You’re no longer facing the same resistance you were earlier this summer. In fact, the upcoming eclipse will help you evolve in ways you never imagined. Keep your eyes on the prize, and trust you’ll get the blessings you deserve.

4. Pisces

Pisces, expect to be magnetic this month—especially toward the end of August, when there’s a lunar eclipse in your sign. The full moon will offer the emotional release you’ve been seeking, helping clear the way for even more blessings. In fact, you might just meet your soulmate during this fateful time.

While you might still feel a sense of heaviness within you, know that it’s all part of the process. Channel your feelings into art, creative work, and career ambitions, as this is a great opportunity to manifest your goals.

5. Aries

Aries, if you’ve been feeling defeated, know this will pass—and quickly. This month will bring endless opportunities for growth, expansion, and an end to your financial woes. All of your hard work will pay off, but only if you’re willing to believe in yourself. While you’re known for your fierce confidence, self-assurance doesn’t always come easily to you. Perhaps more often than not, it’s a facade.

But in August, you will re-align with yourself, your values, and your dreams, finally finding the courage to chase them unapologetically. Stay focused on your goals while ignoring the pettiness or drama that usually finds its way to you. Know you are supported this month.