These 7 Documentaries on Netflix Will Ruin Your Social Life

In the mood to watch a juicy documentary this evening? Good news: if you’ve a Netflix subscription, you’ve tons of options available to you.

From political movements to underwater exploration, these are the 7 best documentaries that you can stream on Netflix right now.

1. 13th (2016)

This Emmy-winning documentary, directed by Ava DuVernay, provides a comprehensive examination of America’s history of racial inequality, spanning from the 13th Amendment to the present day. Covering the official end of Slavery in 1865 to the rise of private prisons, it’s a must-watch if you wish to gain an understanding of America’s deeply racist history.

It’s not an easy documentary to sit through, but it’s an essential one to watch.

Watch 13th on Netflix

2. Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened (2019)

It’s like falling in public—it’s no fun when it happens to you, but watching other people do it is hilarious.

Fyre covers the absolute trainwreck that was the Fyre Festival, a “luxury” music festival that turned sour immediately. The footage is incredible, the interviews are hilarious, and the bad guy gets what he deserves in the end.

Sure, you’ll be glad that you weren’t there personally when all this went down, but you’ll be even more thankful that cameras were there when it did.

Watch FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened on Netflix

3. The Greatest Night in Pop (2024)

When it comes to pop culture docs, you won’t find too many that are better (and more nostalgic) than The Greatest Night in Pop.

This 2024 masterpiece, directed by Bao Nguyen, covers the creation and recording of the 1985 pop song, “We Are the World.” It’s jam-packed with legendary names—like Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, and Diana Ross—and offers a unique glimpse into what it would have been like to be in the room on that magical night.

It’s worth the watch alone to see Bob Dylan struggle to sing his part of the song, only to be rescued by Stevie Wonder. Amazing stuff.

Watch The Greatest Night in Pop on Netflix

4. My Octopus Teacher (2021)

Another amazing Academy Award winner, My Octopus Teacher, tells the story of a touching relationship forged between a filmmaker and an octopus.

It might sound like a cheesy Disney film idea on paper, but it’s truly one of the most touching pieces of art I’ve ever laid my eyes on. Spoiler alert: you’re going to cry, for all of the reasons that you expect to, plus so many more.

Watch My Octopus Teacher on Netflix

5. Our Father (2022)

This is one of the most-watched documentaries on Netflix, and for good reason. Not only is it well made, but it’s true crime at its most outrageous and loaded with so many “I can’t believe that happened” moments.

Directed by Lucie Jourdan, Our Father tells the story of a fertility doctor who used his own sperm to impregnate dozens of unknowing patients. It’s one of the most shocking and strange films you’ll find on any streaming service in 2025.

Watch Our Father on Netflix

6. What Happened, Miss Simone? (2015)

I’m a sucker for pop culture docs, and few are as good as What Happened, Miss Simone.

This doc, directed by Liz Garbus, tells the story of iconic singer Nina Simone. If you’re not familiar with Simone, you’re going to be blown away by not only how talented she was, but also how interesting her life was.

It’s a documentary worthy of the greatness that is Nina Simone and her iconic voice.

Watch What Happened, Miss Simone? on Netflix

7. Virunga (2014)

It doesn’t happen often, but sometimes a documentary filmmaker ends up capturing something entirely different from what they initially expected when setting out to make their film. In Virunga, that’s exactly what happens, and it’s fascinating as a result.

Written, directed, and produced by Orlando von Einsiedel, this doc follows park rangers from Congo’s Virunga National Park during the rise of the violent M23 Rebellion. It’s frustrating to watch at times, but the heroes of the story will leave you walking away with hope for our collective futures.

Watch Virguna on Netflix