These Amazon Shoppers Ordered Some Plastic Bins and Got 65 Pounds of Weed

A couple in Florida got a lot more than they ordered when the empty plastic bins they bought on Amazon weren’t actually empty when they arrived—they were filled with a shit-ton of weed, WFTV reports.

The couple said they realized something was weird pretty much immediately after delivery. The 27-gallon plastic storage bins were a little harder to carry than a couple of plastic bins should be. Police later found that the package weighed a total of 93.5 pounds.

“They were extremely heavy, heavier than you would think from ordering four empty bins,” the Amazon customer told WFTV. They’ve asked to remain anonymous since there are basically a thousand movies that begin like this and end pretty badly.

When the female customer opened up the package, she found that each of the four bins contained a green plastic-wrapped bundle of marijuana. All told, the weed itself weighed about 65 pounds. She and her fiancé were completely baffled and called the cops.

“When the first officer got here, she was in disbelief,” the customer said.

“We were still pretty fearful our home would be broken into [after the police left],” she continued. “We didn’t sleep there for a few days.”

Police lugged the weed away and started trying to figure out how the hell a bunch of weed ended up in an Amazon shipment from a Massachusetts warehouse. The couple launched their own investigation as well. They reportedly reached out to Amazon for answers, but, after going around and around with customer service over email for a month, the company never gave them an explanation.

Instead, customer service just passed along a $150 Amazon gift card and said the company was “unable to do anything else at this time.” According to a statement sent to WFTV by Amazon, the company is currently working with police to help solve the case.

The gift certificate may be enough to buy another set of plastic bins, but it doesn’t really make up for the whole bizarre scenario or the couple’s fear that some drug dealers were going to come looking for their weed. They say they’re still waiting for an apology.

“There was no concern for a customer’s safety,” the unnamed customer said. “I mean, this could have turned into a worst-case scenario.”

