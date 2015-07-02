These Anatomical Dishes Will Spoil Your Appetite

Israeli artist Ronit Baranga’s hyper-realistic ceramics will definitely blow your mind, and probably your appetite, too.

Baranga’s first collection of clay plates and cups are aptly named Self-Feeding, and his attention to detail around the human mouth is simultaneously disconcerting and fascinating. The theme of mouths on eating utensils is consistent through many of Baranga’s collections, and his new works have been popping up on Instagram over the last few days, but you can check them out here.

See more of Ronit Baranga’s work on his website.

