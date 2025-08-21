These Are My 4 Favorite Batman Games

With the news of a brand-new LEGO Batman game, I got to thinking about what games featuring my favorite superhero I love the most. And then I decided to list only 4 of them because lists are arbitrary and come down to the whims of whoever happens to be doing them.

So, with that, here are my four favorite Batman games of all time.

Videos by VICE

4. Batman begins (2005)

Movie games are generally not good. This was an exception. Now, no one is going to confuse it for a 10/10 experience. But it was a solid 7/10.

Building on the movie’s themes of Batman becoming a symbol, the game incorporated a fear meter that was triggered by activating different environmental hazards to scare enemies. Graphically, the game was solid. Seeing the movie suit in-game was pretty awesome.

Part of me wishes that we got a remaster or something. So, consider this a retro runback for the game.

3. Batman: The Telltale Series (2016)

I’m counting both this and The Enemy Within as one entry. Telltale continued its run of incredible narrative-based games with this series. With its standard choice-based actions, Telltale crafted a masterful narrative around the Caped Crusader that takes its own risks with the Batman mythos, and every single one pays off.

It may not be the action-adventure blow-ups everyone is used to. But still, this is one of the best Batman games ever.

2. Batman: Arkham ASYLUM (2009)

Rocksteady’s first Batman game was an all-time classic. Featuring the voice of the late, great Kevin Conroy (The One True Batman), Arkham Asylum is one of the best superhero games of all time and a top-tier Batman game.

Locking the Bat in the titular asylum with his archnemesis, The Joker, voiced by Mark Hamill, was the perfect gameplay scenario. And the game was topped only by its sequel…

1. batman: arkham city (2011)

The greatest superhero game of all time. Batman: Arkham City has set a standard that only Insomniac’s Spider-Man has come close to touching.

Taking everything that made Arkham Asylum great and then setting us loose in an open world would have been good enough. But every inch of this game is lovingly crafted for Dark Knight fans. References and side quests all over the game are perfectly placed to pay tribute to the history of one of the greatest superheroes ever.

A true 10/10 if there ever was one.