These are Our Terrible Sports Opinions

Opinions are a lot like porn: If a topic exists, there’s an opinion on it. But you’ll never find an opinion that can be both totally meaningless, and absolutely infuriating like you can in the sports world. So with that in mind, we present the VICE Sports staff’s most unpopular sports opinion.

🔥🔥🔥

Videos by VICE

Kevin Jiang: Alcohol and cheerleaders shouldn’t be featured at NFL / college football games. If the atmosphere and game itself aren’t interesting enough for you, then you should stay at home or at a tailgate to get drunk and watch on TV.



🔥🔥🔥

Videos by VICE

Christine De La Rosa: Actually, competitive cheerleading should 100 percent be considered a sport and featured everywhere, thanks. When we’re performing at games or standing on the sidelines, it’s like practice for our competitions. We use that time to practice stunts or parts of our routine—like tossing people in the air, incorporating gymnastics and dance, all of which are definitely not things a person off the street can just get up and do.

🔥🔥🔥

Videos by VICE

Sean Newell: The NBA regular season is garbage. Festering, unnecessary garbage. Each night NBA twitter lights up with some triviality and everyone has a good time, but we all know the truth: this is all a monumental waste of time. 82 games. Like, seven months. And at the end, half of the league gets into the playoffs (which lasts, like, another seven months, by the way). So, either your team is absolute trash and you have no chance of making the playoffs, in which case, why are you watching the regular season? Or, your team is decent or good or great, and you are guaranteed to make the playoffs, in which case, why are you watching the regular season? Cut the season in half, or cut the playoff field in half.

This also applies to the NHL, but no one cares about hockey, so.

🔥🔥🔥

Videos by VICE

Michael Pina: The Philadelphia 76ers will never win a championship with Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. Why I feel this can mostly be explained in this article, but fundamentally speaking, they can’t co-exist on the floor in a complementary way that fits into the modern game. Embiid is an unstoppable MVP candidate and Simmons may be the most unique facilitator of his generation, but neither naturally makes the other’s life easier. It’s obviously too early to know how things will turn out, but I’m increasingly skeptical they’ll ever win four straight playoff series as teammates.

🔥🔥🔥

Videos by VICE

Liam Daniel Pierce: Alright folks, it’s my time to shine: professional sports teams should only be populated by players who were born in a certain radius of their location—like the Olympics or World Cup on a smaller scale. Golden State would get Northern California, Clippers half of L.A., etc. etc. It would build fiercer rivalries and more loyal fans, your favorite player would never leave you, and the pay structure would be totally competiti… alright, fine, so I see how this might not work. But it sure would be fun.

🔥🔥🔥

Videos by VICE

Chris Toman: So here’s a thing that’s actually true: I thought Andrea Bargnani was going to be a star. Like legit NBA All-Star, a dominant offensive weapon that was going to carry the Raptors in the post-Chris Bosh era. And I held on to it for as long as I could, even believing that Bargnani could Make the Knicks Great Again.

For Bargnani fanboys like myself, we always have that 13-game stretch to relive and dream on what could have been if he didn’t get injured that season. It’s our big What If moment. I can still probably talk myself in to him being as good as Dirk. It’s all really sad, I know.

At least we’ll always have this:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tNIqK9lHFCY

🔥🔥🔥