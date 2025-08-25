These Are the 10 Safest and Wealthiest Cities in the United States

If safety and wealth had a baby, it would probably live in one of these zip codes and drive a Volvo. This list is proof that some towns are somehow immune to both economic anxiety and property crime.

GOBankingRates just shared its new ranking of the 50 richest and safest places in the U.S., and the American Dream is apparently holed up in suburban Illinois.

By combining crime data, home prices, and income levels, researchers mapped out the places where your biggest problem might be, which farm-to-table spot to hit for brunch. The cities below are where you’ll find financial comfort, peace of mind, and at least one golden retriever in a bandana trotting down the sidewalk.

Top 10 Richest and Safest Cities in America (2025)

1. Western Springs, Illinois

Everything looks like it’s been pressure-washed twice. The landscaping is pristine, the streets are spotless, and the crime rate is basically non-existent.

Household income: $294,896



$294,896 Home value: $837,238



$837,238 Violent crime rate: 0.076 per 1,000



2. Lexington, Massachusetts

The energy says “Paul Revere,” but the bank accounts say “tech executive.” Crime rarely makes an appearance on the evening news.

Household income: $300,716



$300,716 Home value: $1.69 million



$1.69 million Violent crime rate: 0.294



3. Winchester, Massachusetts

A Boston suburb where the houses are stately, the sidewalks are original, and everything feels purposefully timeless.

Household income: $296,327



$296,327 Home value: $1.72 million



$1.72 million Violent crime rate: 0.221



4. Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin

Midwestern charm with a Trader Joe’s budget. Affordable, clean, and statistically very chill.

Household income: $208,063



$208,063 Home value: $646,546



$646,546 Violent crime rate: 0.275



5. Huntington Woods, Michigan

Homes here don’t hit the market often. When they do, there’s usually a family tree attached.

Household income: $225,070



$225,070 Home value: $530,900



$530,900 Violent crime rate: 0.321



6. Ottawa Hills, Ohio

Affluent without being showy, and peaceful without trying too hard. Even the real estate feels low-pressure.

Household income: $259,011



$259,011 Home value: $435,312



$435,312 Violent crime rate: 0.417



7. Winnetka, Illinois

Home Alone was filmed here. That checks out—this place is huge on square footage, and you probably won’t hear any stories about the Wet Bandits.

Household income: $457,404



$457,404 Home value: $1.8 million



$1.8 million Violent crime rate: 0.164



8. Kenilworth, Illinois

Statistically perfect. No violent crimes. Also, the highest income and highest home value on the list.

Household income: $460,411



$460,411 Home value: $1.94 million



$1.94 million Violent crime rate: 0.000



9. University Park, Maryland

A leafy D.C. suburb with enough money to buy safety, but not enough to escape that slightly higher property crime stat.

Household income: $239,838



$239,838 Home value: $695,938



$695,938 Violent crime rate: 0.424



10. Upper Arlington, Ohio

It sits just close enough to the city of Columbus for commuters, but far enough that crime feels like someone else’s issue.

Household income: $208,451



$208,451 Home value: $687,463



$687,463 Violent crime rate: 0.140

New Jersey’s highest-ranking entry, Ridgewood, landed just outside the top ten at #11—but it’s hardly an underdog. The state’s seven featured cities include suburban sweethearts like Westfield, Madison, and Haddonfield, each balancing high incomes with low crime and a lot of historic architecture that probably comes with a plaque.

The full list comprises 50 cities, many of which are the kind of towns where people say things like, “We don’t lock our doors,” and actually mean it. Just don’t ask how much a starter home costs.