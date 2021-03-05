These Are the Best Video Games of the Past Decade

The 2010s gave us incredible video games like Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Dark Souls, The Witcher 3, Undertale, and Destiny 2. But what games were the best? What does “best” even mean? Is it the game’s influence and impact on the industry, how well it sold, or something else?

Welcome to RESET: The Unauthorized Guide to Video Games, a new television show from VICE and Waypoint that tackles the complicated and fascinating world of the world’s new favorite pastime. On the last episode of RESET, Dexter Thomas talks with journalists, video game developers, and players to list the best games of the decade.

Some of the choices are obvious, they reminded us of childhood and adventure. “When I close my eyes and think about Breath of the Wild, it’s burned into me. I swear I can feel the breeze. When you see those individual bright green blades of grass and the clear blueness of that sky it is the way that, as a child, you imaged the outdoors when you’re stuck inside. They brought that to life, its expression of nature is so so beautiful,” Motherboard staff writer Gita Jackson said.

Others defined how we talk about video games and refreshed old ideas. “It really shaped so much of the conversation around games over the last decade because. It reminded people they liked to play games that could be a little bit difficult, that didn’t have a lot of tutorialization, lots of telling you what to do,” Austin Walker said of Dark Souls.

