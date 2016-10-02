Make the Buffalo Wings Matty Matheson Grew Up Eating

Photo by Farideh Sadeghin.

No matter where or when you grew up, everyone has a dish or two from childhood that they unequivocal hoist above all others. It doesn’t matter how great the food actually was—nostalgia is a powerful ingredient and what you eat as a child often shapes what you seek out as an adult.

As it happens, this recipe for the perfect Buffalo-style chicken wings comes from Southsides Patio Bar and Grill, a Fort Erie, Ontario bar that is the first restaurant MUNCHIES host Matty Matheson ever worked in. As you probably already guessed, Southsides happens to hold a pretty special space in Matty’s memory.

The spot—which Matty says is frequented by the jockeys racing at the Fort Erie Racetrack—eventually fired a teenage Matheson after they caught him stealing a case of beer, but not before its chicken wings could worm their way into his heart forever.

And that’s precisely why Matty and his mentor, Master Rang, decided to hit up Southsides in the first episode of VICELAND’s Dead Set on Life and devour a whole bunch of wings.

Photo courtesy of VICELAND.

Even without Matty’s rose-tinted glasses, you’re guaranteed to love these supremely simple wings that are fried and then tossed in a mixture of Frank’s hot sauce, butter, and Creole seasoning.

We sure as hell know that we do.