These Are the Most Common Nicknames British Men Have for Their Penises

Eighty percent of British men have given their penis a nickname. That’s not a joke—well, for some of them it is, but that number is completely real.

Research from The Urology Foundation, reported by Metro, puts the figure at roughly 26 million men across the UK. The habit was most common in the North West, where 86 percent said they had one, and lower in Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Wales, where numbers hovered around 72 to 73 percent. Whatever the regional variation, the overall figure is hard to ignore.

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As for what they’re actually calling it, the list runs from self-deprecating to deeply aspirational. John Thomas topped the rankings as the most common nickname (a known slang term for penis in the UK), with Mopey Dick close behind. Then things got creative—Sur Cumference and Widgey McWidge Face both made the cut, which both feel very “UK” for some reason.

Others went full military hierarchy: The General, The Captain, The Boss, The Prince, and The Champ all featured. Then there’s the maximalist camp—The Rocket, The Wand, Rodzilla, Big Ben, and Little Man, among them.

The Psychology Behind Nicknaming Your Penis

Psychotherapist Lucy Beresford told Tyla the psychology behind all of this is more interesting than it first appears. “The first is that genitalia are, on some level, still taboo, and people often don’t feel comfortable using the clinical terms like penis or something like cock,” she said. “There is this disconnect between our capacity to want sex and our capacity to talk about sex.” The jokey names, she added, are a way of minimizing the weight of the whole thing—humor as a pressure valve.

The grander names carry a different type of energy. “If you gave it a really powerful name like Rocket, Big Ben, The Terminator, or something like that, you’re really speaking to the potency that you feel about yourself and about your prowess in bed and about your capacity to give pleasure to your partner,” Beresford said. “It’s quite egocentric, really.”

She was quick to add that in most cases, it signals something good. In a loving relationship, she said, playful nicknames can deepen the connection. “That can be just a great sign of affection, and it can deepen the relationship.”

So, whether it’s The Champ or Widgey McWidge Face, at least someone’s having fun with it.